FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ draw takes place in ancient city of Samarkand

The draw took place in Registan Square in the ancient Silk Road city

Host nation Uzbekistan will kick off the tournament against the Netherlands

Central Asia is hosting a FIFA tournament for the first time

The Draw for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ has been completed against one of the most spectacular backdrops ever seen for a FIFA tournament draw. Staged in the breathtaking Registan Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan, representatives from all 24 participating member associations were present to find out their respective nation’s possible pathways to glory at the showpiece event, which will take place in September and October 2024.

FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ draw in Samarkand 07:14

The square, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2001, is one of the most striking locations on the Silk Road. Renowned for its azure mosaics, it sits at a symbolic junction where east meets west, providing another profound moment as FIFA and football unite the world. Uzbekistan – who as host nation of the first ever FIFA tournament to take place in Central Asia were automatically drawn in Group A – will make history when they kick off the 24-team tournament against the Netherlands on 14 September. Joining those two sides in Group A will be Paraguay and Costa Rica.

FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ draw Previous 01 / 11 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 draw 02 / 11 A general view of venue during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 draw 03 / 11 FIFA Legend Louis Saha during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 draw 04 / 11 Uzbekistan's record cap holder and two-time Asian Footballer of the Year, Server Djeparov, Presenter Davron Fayziyev and FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 draw 05 / 11 Presenter Davron Fayziyev during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 draw 06 / 11 A view of the screen with the groups during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 draw 07 / 11 Uzbekistan's record cap holder and two-time Asian Footballer of the Year, Server Djeparov draws Uzbekistan during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 draw 08 / 11 Senior Vice-President of the Uzbekistan Football Association Ravshan Irmatov during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 draw 09 / 11 FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivers a video message during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 draw 10 / 11 A view of performance during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 draw 11 / 11 Performer during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 draw Next

In a tournament of firsts, the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 will also feature four teams from Central Asia, as Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan join the host nation in a competition that is sure to set pulses racing under the tag line of “Masters of Speed”. The draw also included four nations appearing at a FIFA Futsal World Cup™ for the first time; Afghanistan, France, New Zealand and Tajikistan. Reigning champions Portugal and the other three previous FIFA Futsal World Cup™ winners – Argentina, Brazil and Spain – all found themselves with intriguing ties to look forward to, as they bid to claim the title of world futsal champions at the 22-day event, which will take place across the three host cities of Tashkent, Andijan and Bukhara. Portugal were placed into Group E, alongside Panama, Tajikistan and Morocco. While Brazil, Argentina and Spain were drawn into Groups B, C and D respectively. Thailand, hosts of the FIFA Futsal World Cup™ in 2012, will join five-time world champions Brazil in Group B – alongside Cuba and Croatia. Europe’s most successful futsal team, Spain, will be joined by Kazakhstan, New Zealand and Libya.

FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ draw | FIFA President Gianni Infantino 02:27

Before the teams found out their fate and preceding an opening video message from FIFA President Gianni Infantino and a speech by Senior Vice President of the Uzbekistan Football Association, Ravshan Irmatov, those gathered in Samarkand – and watching live around the world on FIFA+ – were treated to two special cultural performances.

The first, a special song written and composed by the host country, and performed by Sevara Nazarkhan and Jenisbek Piyazov, celebrating Football Unites the World; FIFA’s global movement to inspire, unite and develop through football. That was followed by a spectacular performance by Navruz Dance Group and Bek, a traditional Uzbek dance group.

FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ draw | Special cultural performances 06:11