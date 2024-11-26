Málaga midfielder Luismi: "If there's a blow to the head, the first thing to do is leave the match"

Málaga midfielder Luismi needed surgery after a head injury in 2012. The doctor's action was crucial

Most players make a full and safe recovery from a concussion – but knowing the signs is key

If a concussion is suspected, the player must be removed from play

Luis Miguel Sánchez, better known as Luismi, plays for Málaga CF in Spain's Segunda División. Like all of his peers, the 32-year-old strives weekly to achieve his side’s objectives – in their case to build upon last season’s promotion to the second tier. But there is one detail he doesn’t forget. He can continue to enjoy the sport he loves thanks to the quick action of a doctor.

Luismi suffered a blow to the head while playing for the Sevilla FC reserve team In November 2012. In his case, the doctor's quick action, medical management and insistence on taking him for tests was key. This quick action marked Luismi, who has now become a perfect example of taking concussions seriously and following doctors' guidelines whenever these occur.

"It was the last minute of the game. A cross came in and an opponent and I went for it and clashed heads," Luismi explained to Inside FIFA. "The medical staff came on but I hadn’t passed out or suffered any memory loss. I felt fine despite the heavy bang to the head, but the doctor told me that I was sounding a bit strange and insisted I have a CT scan before he’d let me [go] home."

The CT scan showed two broken bones in his skull needing immediate surgery.

“After the surgery, I spent a full six months before I returned to the playing field. It was two days in hospital, where I was not aware of what was coming," he continued. "It was an injury that is not common in football, it is complicated, and I had not seen anything like it. I thought it was something quick. During these six months, I was always monitored by my family. It was a complicated thing to deal with,” he tells us.

“If it wasn't for the doctor who insisted on taking me for tests, I wouldn't know. Health is above any game, above everything.”

Given his personal story, Inside FIFA spoke with Luismi about the recent launch of the Suspect and Protect campaign that FIFA and the World Health Organization have created to raise awareness about concussion. The Spaniard’s case is a stark reminder for players, staff and everyone involved in the beautiful game that no match is worth the risk and the importance of heeding medical advice, following a suspected or confirmed concussion.

“I think the same as the doctors, if there is a blow to the head, the first thing [to do] is leaving the match. Nothing happens. Life goes on, which is the most important thing and you have to know what you have at the moment, the sooner the better, and from there follow the guidelines for recovery that are given to you.”

The FIFA and WHO Suspect and Protect campaign is going in this direction, emphasising protection and consulting with doctors as soon as possible.

"These types of campaigns are important and necessary, and I regard them very highly. They don’t just apply to sport, but to life in general, for example if a child has a fall... The head is [medically] complex. If you suffer a blow to the head, you’ve got nothing to lose by getting it looked at."

Given how concussion is classified as a traumatic brain injury, the campaign also underlines the benefits of protecting players after a suspected concussion and ensuring their return to play is a safe one – especially if, unlike in Luismi’s case, the symptoms are not as obvious.

Over the years, football has been adapting to this ongoing problem, for example with the implementation of additional permanent concussion substitutes – something Luismi is proud of. "It's the most logical thing in the world. Maybe there are players who don't rate its importance, but I see it as good and necessary. Just look at my what happened to me…" he says.

The midfielder knows how helpful his case is in making everyone aware of the symptoms of concussions: "Take it from me, we need to take [brain injuries] seriously. If I hadn't had one, I wouldn't be so aware of its importance."

With the passage of time, Luismi has become accustomed to telling his story and is proud to see how organisations, leagues, federations and clubs have become increasingly involved with the issue. "The different entities are prepared and aware of it and tend to respond quickly," he adds.

When I suffered that blow to my head, if it wasn't for the doctor who insisted, I don't know what would have happened to me. Luismi Sánchez Málaga CF midfielder

Luismi exhibited a mix of wonder and appreciation when recalling his incident in 2012: "They took me to hospital in my match kit, including my boots. I felt fine and was talking away to the doctor, but when they did the CT scan, they saw that two cranial bones had been fractured, an artery had been hit and a clot was forming." Hours later, he was operated on.

Be aware, suspect and protect are now the cornerstones of his approach to concussions in football and life. "When I see an incident on the pitch or at home, an impact, I always insist the person sees a doctor and has tests. You’ve got nothing to lose by going to the hospital, and you might prevent something serious."