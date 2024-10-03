Paraguay chosen to host the 75th FIFA Congress

The Ordinary Congress will be the sixth to take place in South America

Paraguay’s hosting of the event in 2025 will coincide with 100 years of FIFA membership

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2019™ was held in the country

The 75th FIFA Congress will take place in Asunción, Paraguay, following a decision by the FIFA Council at its meeting on 3 October 2024. The Congress, the sixth to be staged in South America, will be held on 15 May 2025 in CONMEBOL’s home country as the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) celebrates 100 years of FIFA membership, having joined at the 14th Ordinary Congress in Prague, Czechoslovakia, on 24 May 1925.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said it was “a fitting occasion to celebrate 100 years of FIFA membership in May 2025 for the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) and football's spirit of togetherness”.

He added: “Thank you to the APF and CONMEBOL, led by Presidents Robert Harrison and Alejandro Domínguez respectively, for ensuring Paraguay hosts its first FIFA Congress ever. Not only that, but it will be the first-ever Ordinary FIFA Congress held in South America that is not directly linked to staging a FIFA World Cup final tournament. It is sure to be a great occasion.” South America has previously hosted the Ordinary FIFA Congress on four occasions, all around FIFA World Cups - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (1950), Santiago, Chile (1962), Buenos Aires, Argentina (1978), São Paulo, Brazil (2014) - and an Extraordinary Congress in Buenos Aires in 2001.

Paraguay have taken part in the FIFA World Cup™ on eight occasions and were one of the 13 teams to participate in the inaugural tournament played in Uruguay in 1930. Paraguayan national sides have also competed in various FIFA youth, futsal and beach soccer tournaments.

The country hosted the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019™, one of a number of FIFA events to take place in South America recently. Others have included the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023™ and the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024 Colombia™, with the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ to take place in Chile from 27 September to 19 October 2025.