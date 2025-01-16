Invitations to tender for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ officially launched in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

All interested parties can request the ITTs via hongkong-media-rights@fifa.org

Invitation for bid submissions will close on at 10:00 CET on Tuesday 25 February 2025

FIFA has officially launched Invitations to Tender (ITTs) for the media rights in Hong Kong SAR for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™.

The FIFA World Cup 26™ - co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States - will be a historic edition of the tournament. The competition will feature a record 48 teams, 16 host cities and an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the world through football and creating the most inclusive sporting event in history.

The FIFA Women's World Cup is the biggest female-only sporting event in the world. The 2027 edition will be hosted in Brazil, promising an unforgettable tournament. Thirty-two teams will compete in at least eight host cities representing different regions of the country.

Entities wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITTs by e-mailing hongkong-media-rights@fifa.org. The bid submission deadline is 10:00 CET on Tuesday 25 February 2025.