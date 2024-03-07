Groupe M6 awarded free-to-air media rights for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in France

Groupe M6 has been awarded free-to-air media rights for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and the FIFA World Cup 2030™ in France, Monaco, Andorra and the French overseas territories. Under the agreement, Groupe M6 will broadcast 54 matches in each of the two tournaments. The FIFA World Cup 26™, to be held from 11 June to 19 July 2026, will be the 23rd edition of the competition and will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the USA. With a record 48 teams, 16 Host Cities and three Host Countries, the tournament will feature an unprecedented 104 matches. Like the 2026 edition, the FIFA World Cup 2030™ will generate enormous excitement across the globe. The right to host the FIFA World Cup 2030™ is set to be decided by the FIFA Congress later in 2024, and the only candidate is the joint bid from Morocco, Portugal and Spain, with one match in each of Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. The 2030 tournament will mark 100 years since the first edition of the FIFA World Cup™ was held in Uruguay, with France among the 13 entrants.