FIFA takes new approach to media rights sales in Asia

Following the conclusion of the latest FIFA World Cup™ sales cycle in Asia, FIFA has decided that in future it will sell media rights to the region directly. The new approach demonstrates FIFA’s commitment to taking full control over its media rights sales and to building innovative and sustainable media partnerships for its rights across the region. Until now FIFA has only sold rights in Asia directly in Korea Republic, Japan, and Malaysia. To assist with the transition to the new sales structure in South and Southeast Asia specifically, FIFA has appointed Infront to provide advisory support in specific territories*. Infront has strong market knowledge, established relationships and experience of selling FIFA tournaments and other premium rights in the region. They will provide support throughout the 2024-2027 media rights sales cycle which includes the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 26™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™. *Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Vietnam