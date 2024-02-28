FIFA+ becomes the official global home of OFC competitions

FIFA+ to be the globally exclusive, official streaming home for all OFC competitions for two years

FIFA+ will highlight OFC tournaments, players, and stories, contributing to the growth of football globally and showcasing Oceania football's unique flair and potential

Fans can access incredible content on all FIFA+ platforms, enhancing the visibility and development of Oceania football worldwide

FIFA is thrilled to announce a new partnership that will see FIFA+ become the official home for all Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) competitions for the next two years, with all matches streamed globally. Already the global streaming home for all New Zealand Football content, FIFA+ is committed to shining a spotlight on the unique flair and potential of the OFC, and helping foster the growth of the game across the Pacific. At the FIFA World Cup 26™, Oceania will have a guaranteed qualification slot, and after serving as joint hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, interest in football in Oceania continues to grow. The partnership commenced with the highly anticipated Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Oceania Qualifiers held in Apia, Samoa, throughout February. All matches at the qualifying tournament were streamed live on FIFA+, including the final which saw New Zealand book their berth as Oceania’s women’s football representative at Paris 2024.

Action will continue over the coming weeks, with OFC Women’s Champions League games in the Solomon Islands (10-23 March), and OFC Men’s Nations Cup Qualifying in Tonga (20-26 March) to intrigue football fans regionally and internationally. The partnership is testament to FIFA’s commitment to supporting leagues, teams, and nations from every corner of the planet. By offering a global viewing platform, FIFA+ helps reinforce the development of football, in this case ensuring that the passion and talent of Oceania football is recognised on the world stage. Viewers can dive into the world of Oceania football – live and for free – from their tablets, phones, desktops, Smart TVs, and always-on FAST channels. With the addition of five new connected TV apps – Samsung TV, LG, VIDAA, Amazon Fire, and Android TV – and five new FAST channel platforms, including Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, VIDAA Channels, The Roku Channel, and Rakuten TV, FIFA+ ensures that the beauty and excitement of football are within easy reach, no matter where you are.

OFC Competitions Calendar 2024