U.S. Soccer Federation

U.S. Soccer Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ussoccer.com

Address

303 E Wacker Dr,

Suite 1200,

IL 60601 CHICAGO

USA

Contact

Phone: +1-312/808 1300

Email:sg@ussoccer.org

Fax: +1-312/808 1301

Organisation

President

Cindy Parlow CONE

General Secretary

J.T. BATSON

Media And Communication Manager

Neil BUETHE

Technical Director

Matt CROCKER

National Coach Men

Gregg BERHALTER

National Coach Women

Twila KILGORE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Christopher AHRENS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Rick EDDY

Referee Coordinator

Rick EDDY

Futsal Coordinator

Jim MOORHOUSE

USA Ranking

USA Men's Ranking
USA Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
11
Uruguay
Uruguay
Uruguay
1665.99
12
Morocco
Morocco
Morocco
1663.39
13
USA
USA
USA
1661.70
14
Colombia
Colombia
Colombia
1655.29
15
Mexico
Mexico
Mexico
1652.70

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
2
England
England
England
2021.41
3
France
France
France
2018.81
4
USA
USA
USA
2011.20
5
Germany
Germany
Germany
2005.24
6
Sweden
Sweden
Sweden
1998.57

15 Mar 2024

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
19 Mar 2024
Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final football match between Spain and France at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Spain soaring, Solomon Islands climbing
15 Mar 2024
Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann celebrates with teammates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Lazio at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on December 13, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Atlético Madrid or Juventus set to book place in Mundial de Clubes 25™ as qualifying race continues
11 Mar 2024
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the FWC26 Host Cities Commercial Summit on March 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida, United States of America. (Photo by Marco Bello - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino tells FIFA World Cup 26™ Host Cities they are part of a winning team that will put on an unforgettable show
5 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
FIFA launches online tool to track race to Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
28 Feb 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments & Events
Race for Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ qualification heats up around the globe
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 6: FIFA Director of Medical Andrew Massey during the FIFA Medical Conference 2024 at The Westin Copley Place on February 6, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. (Photo by Omar Rawlings - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Medical
FIFA closes landmark Medical Conference in Boston
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 28: A silhouette is seen of Philipp Borer of Switzerland as he warms up prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Semi Final match between Football Union Of Russia and Switzerland at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai
Squad lists confirmed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 6: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with Patriots and New England Revolution owner Robert Kraft during the FIFA Medical Conference 2024 at The Westin Copley Place on February 6, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. (Photo by Omar Rawlings - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Medical Network
Gianni Infantino speaks of the importance of players’ welfare as he opens FIFA Medical Conference in Boston
Mexico
Co-Host Coaches react to FIFA World Cup 26™ match schedule announcement
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 4: FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses with the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy at FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Schedule announcement on February 4, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen - FIFA/Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino says “epic” FIFA World Cup 26™ final in New York New Jersey will unite the world