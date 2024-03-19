U.S. Soccer Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.ussoccer.com
Address
303 E Wacker Dr,
Suite 1200,
IL 60601 CHICAGO
USA
Contact
Phone: +1-312/808 1300
Email:sg@ussoccer.org
Fax: +1-312/808 1301
Organisation
President
Cindy Parlow CONE
General Secretary
J.T. BATSON
Media And Communication Manager
Neil BUETHE
Technical Director
Matt CROCKER
National Coach Men
Gregg BERHALTER
National Coach Women
Twila KILGORE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Christopher AHRENS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Rick EDDY
Referee Coordinator
Rick EDDY
Futsal Coordinator
Jim MOORHOUSE
USA Ranking
USA Men's Ranking
USA Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
11
Uruguay
Uruguay
1665.99
12
Morocco
Morocco
1663.39
13
USA
USA
1661.70
14
Colombia
Colombia
1655.29
15
Mexico
Mexico
1652.70
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
2
England
England
2021.41
3
France
France
2018.81
4
USA
USA
2011.20
5
Germany
Germany
2005.24
6
Sweden
Sweden
1998.57
15 Mar 2024
