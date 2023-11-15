Football Federation of Timor-Leste

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.the-fftl.org

Address

Campo Democracia Ave. Bairo Formosa,

DILI

Timor-Leste

Contact

Phone: +670/331 0670

Email:international@fftl.tl

Fax: +670-331/0671

Organisation

Acting President

Falur RATE

Vice President

Falur RATE

General Secretary

Gregorio CORREIA

Treasurer

Solange BORGES

Media And Communication Manager

Rogerio PIRES

Technical Director

Gaspar DA SILVA

National Coach Men

PARK Sun Tae

National Coach Women

MINYOUNG Lee

Referee Coordinator

Nivio DA COSTA FERNANDES

Futsal Coordinator

Lorenco GUTERRES

Timor-Leste Ranking

Timor-Leste Men's Ranking
Timor-Leste Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
198
Somalia
Somalia
Somalia
845.66
199
Seychelles
Seychelles
Seychelles
845.53
200
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
843.40
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80
202
Bahamas
Bahamas
Bahamas
835.81

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
157
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
955.21
158
Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan
949.54
159
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
946.01
160
Barbados
Barbados
Barbados
941.96
161
Maldives
Maldives
Maldives
938.55

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Federation of Timor-Leste

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 15: A group photo during the ASEAN Consultative Workshop on the Renewal of Memorandum of Understanding between ASEAN and FIFA on November 15, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Afriadi Hikmal - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
AFC
ASEAN, FIFA & Member Associations discuss MoU renewal and advancing football cooperation
15 Nov 2023
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - MARCH 28: A group photo during the FIFA Forward 3.0 Workshop for ASEAN Member Associations on March 28, 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Photo by Minh Hoang – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Forward
Twelve ASEAN member associations gather in Vietnam for FIFA Forward 3.0 workshop
2 Apr 2023
FIFA Football for Schools Regional Workshop - All participants group photo
Football for Schools
Southeast Asia primed for Football for Schools lift-off
11 Mar 2023
Players of Timor-Leste pose for a photo.
About Us
Football flourishing in Timor-Leste 
2 Sept 2020
Mongolian players celebrate after defeating Brunei Darussalam 2-0 at home in Asia's first round of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar on 6 June.
Tournaments
Quintet through as Mongolia make history
11 Jun 2019
