Football Federation of Timor-Leste
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.the-fftl.org
Address
Campo Democracia Ave. Bairo Formosa,
DILI
Timor-Leste
Contact
Phone: +670/331 0670
Email:international@fftl.tl
Fax: +670-331/0671
Organisation
Acting President
Falur RATE
Vice President
Falur RATE
General Secretary
Gregorio CORREIA
Treasurer
Solange BORGES
Media And Communication Manager
Rogerio PIRES
Technical Director
Gaspar DA SILVA
National Coach Men
PARK Sun Tae
National Coach Women
MINYOUNG Lee
Referee Coordinator
Nivio DA COSTA FERNANDES
Futsal Coordinator
Lorenco GUTERRES
Timor-Leste Ranking
Timor-Leste Men's Ranking
Timor-Leste Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
198
Somalia
Somalia
845.66
199
Seychelles
Seychelles
845.53
200
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
843.40
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80
202
Bahamas
Bahamas
835.81
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
157
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
955.21
158
Pakistan
Pakistan
949.54
159
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
946.01
160
Barbados
Barbados
941.96
161
Maldives
Maldives
938.55
15 Mar 2024
