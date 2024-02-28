Tahitian Football Association

Tahitian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ftf.pf

Address

751,

Rue Paul Bernière à Pirae,

Boîte postale 50358,

98716 PIRAE

Tahiti

Contact

Phone: +689/540954

Email:moeama.mugreig@ftf.pf

Organisation

President

Thierry ARIIOTIMA

Vice President

Marc PLOTON

General Secretary

Maeva GRAFFE

Treasurer

Michel SCALLAMERA

Media And Communication Manager

Jacqueline TRAN VAN

Technical Director

Patrice FLACCADORI

National Coach Men

Samuel GARCIA

National Coach Women

Bernard CROLAS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Raimana TAUOTAHA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Raimana TAUOTAHA

Referee Coordinator

Raimana TAUOTAHA

Futsal Coordinator

Flavien RAPARII

Tahiti Ranking

Tahiti Men's Ranking
Tahiti Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
161
Maldives
Maldives
Maldives
1003.48
162
Myanmar
Myanmar
Myanmar
1000.46
163
Tahiti
Tahiti
Tahiti
999.48
164
Andorra
Andorra
Andorra
998.00
165
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
990.61

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
110
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1171.65
111
Congo
Congo
Congo
1161.03
112
Tahiti
Tahiti
Tahiti
1160.79
113
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
1160.70
114
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1158.26

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Tahitian Football Association

Updates from the Tahitian Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

The teams come out to the field. OFC's 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier Stage 1, Match Day Two, American Samoa v Tonga, Loto-Tonga Soka Centre, Tonga, Wednesday 2nd September 2015. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz
Commercial
FIFA+ becomes the official global home of OFC competitions
28 Feb 2024
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 17: Tearii Labaste of Tahiti celebrates after scoring goal with Teaonui Tehau of Tahiti during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group B match between Spain and Tahiti at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Forward
Tehau aiming high with Tahiti
22 Feb 2024
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 28: A silhouette is seen of Philipp Borer of Switzerland as he warms up prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Semi Final match between Football Union Of Russia and Switzerland at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai
Squad lists confirmed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
7 Feb 2024
FAA'A,TAHITI - September 22: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura arrives at Faa'a International Airport ahead of her visit to Tahiti on September 22, 2023 in Faa'a,Tahiti. (Photo by Ned Ah Tchoy/High Park)
Tahiti
FIFA Secretary General concludes visit to Tahiti by attending OFC U-16 Women’s Championship final
29 Sept 2023
Tahiti's Festival des Iles is back with a bang
Development
Tahiti's Festival of the Islands is back with a bang
29 Sept 2023
