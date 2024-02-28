Tahitian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.ftf.pf
Address
751,
Rue Paul Bernière à Pirae,
Boîte postale 50358,
98716 PIRAE
Tahiti
Contact
Phone: +689/540954
Email:moeama.mugreig@ftf.pf
Organisation
President
Thierry ARIIOTIMA
Vice President
Marc PLOTON
General Secretary
Maeva GRAFFE
Treasurer
Michel SCALLAMERA
Media And Communication Manager
Jacqueline TRAN VAN
Technical Director
Patrice FLACCADORI
National Coach Men
Samuel GARCIA
National Coach Women
Bernard CROLAS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Raimana TAUOTAHA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Raimana TAUOTAHA
Referee Coordinator
Raimana TAUOTAHA
Futsal Coordinator
Flavien RAPARII
Tahiti Ranking
Tahiti Men's Ranking
Tahiti Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
161
Maldives
Maldives
1003.48
162
Myanmar
Myanmar
1000.46
163
Tahiti
Tahiti
999.48
164
Andorra
Andorra
998.00
165
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
990.61
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
110
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1171.65
111
Congo
Congo
1161.03
112
Tahiti
Tahiti
1160.79
113
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
1160.70
114
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1158.26
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Tahitian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai
Squad lists confirmed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
7 Feb 2024
Tahiti
FIFA Secretary General concludes visit to Tahiti by attending OFC U-16 Women’s Championship final
29 Sept 2023