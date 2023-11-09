Eswatini Football Association

Eswatini Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.nfas.org.sz

Address

Sigwaca House,

Plot 582,

Sheffield Road,

P.O. Box 641,

H100 MBABANE

Swaziland

Contact

Phone: +268/2404 6852

Email:info@nfas.org.sz

Fax: +268/2404 6206

Organisation

President

Peter SIMELANE

Vice President

Comfort SHONGWE

Mark CARMICHAEL

Mashumi SHONGWE

Nichodemus MASHWAMA

Steve HORTON

Victor GAMEDZE

General Secretary

Frederick MNGOMEZULU

Treasurer

Frederick MNGOMEZULU

Technical Director

Bhekisisa MKHONTA

National Coach Men

Dominic KUNENE

National Coach Women

Zwelibandzi KHOZA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Sipho KUNENE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sifiso ZONDO

Referee Coordinator

Sifiso ZONDO

Futsal Coordinator

Bhekisisa MKHONTA

Eswatini Ranking

Eswatini Men's Ranking
Eswatini Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
147
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
1057.05
148
Lesotho
Lesotho
Lesotho
1047.27
149
Eswatini
Eswatini
Eswatini
1045.88
150
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1040.77
151
Yemen
Yemen
Yemen
1027.94

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
180
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
812.65
181
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
801.25
182
Eswatini
Eswatini
Eswatini
791.04
183
Andorra
Andorra
Andorra
772.72
184
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
771.47

15 Mar 2024