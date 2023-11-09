Eswatini Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.nfas.org.sz
Address
Sigwaca House,
Plot 582,
Sheffield Road,
P.O. Box 641,
H100 MBABANE
Swaziland
Contact
Phone: +268/2404 6852
Email:info@nfas.org.sz
Fax: +268/2404 6206
Organisation
President
Peter SIMELANE
Vice President
Comfort SHONGWE
Mark CARMICHAEL
Mashumi SHONGWE
Nichodemus MASHWAMA
Steve HORTON
Victor GAMEDZE
General Secretary
Frederick MNGOMEZULU
Treasurer
Frederick MNGOMEZULU
Technical Director
Bhekisisa MKHONTA
National Coach Men
Dominic KUNENE
National Coach Women
Zwelibandzi KHOZA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Sipho KUNENE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sifiso ZONDO
Referee Coordinator
Sifiso ZONDO
Futsal Coordinator
Bhekisisa MKHONTA
Eswatini Ranking
Eswatini Men's Ranking
Eswatini Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
147
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
1057.05
148
Lesotho
Lesotho
1047.27
149
Eswatini
Eswatini
1045.88
150
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1040.77
151
Yemen
Yemen
1027.94
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
180
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
812.65
181
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
801.25
182
Eswatini
Eswatini
791.04
183
Andorra
Andorra
772.72
184
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
771.47
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Eswatini Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Women's Football Strategy
“We need to start talking about the menstrual cycle and normalising it”
9 Nov 2023
Tournaments
Ten through as Round 1 concludes
10 Sept 2019
The final ten ties in the first round of African qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ concluded on Tuesday.