Official Sitewww.ssfaonline.com
Address
Nyakuron West,
Plot No. 58B,,
Old Yei Road Near Hass Petroleum & Toyota House,
JUBA
South Sudan
Phone: +211/913 333 975
Email:ssfajuba@gmail.com
President
Augustino PAREK
Vice President
Charles UKECH
General Secretary
Victor LUAL
Treasurer
Isaac MOBUTU
Media And Communication Manager
Daniel GABRIEL
Technical Director
Salyi LOLAKU
National Coach Men
Nicolas DUPUIS
National Coach Women
Sidi KAROUNE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Januar FREZER
Head/Director of the Referees Department
DOBUOL PUK
Referee Coordinator
Emmanuel Taban Seme ELISA
Futsal Coordinator
Joseph APAI
South Sudan Ranking
South Sudan Men's Ranking
South Sudan Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
164
Andorra
Andorra
998.00
165
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
990.61
166
South Sudan
South Sudan
989.29
167
St Lucia
St Lucia
988.67
168
Fiji
Fiji
981.26
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
190
Bahamas
Bahamas
665.71
191
South Sudan
South Sudan
650.32
192
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
628.42
193
Mauritius
Mauritius
394.19
15 Mar 2024
