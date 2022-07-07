South Sudan Football Association

South Sudan Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ssfaonline.com

Address

Nyakuron West,

Plot No. 58B,,

Old Yei Road Near Hass Petroleum & Toyota House,

JUBA

South Sudan

Contact

Phone: +211/913 333 975

Email:ssfajuba@gmail.com

Organisation

President

Augustino PAREK

Vice President

Charles UKECH

General Secretary

Victor LUAL

Treasurer

Isaac MOBUTU

Media And Communication Manager

Daniel GABRIEL

Technical Director

Salyi LOLAKU

National Coach Men

Nicolas DUPUIS

National Coach Women

Sidi KAROUNE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Januar FREZER

Head/Director of the Referees Department

DOBUOL PUK

Referee Coordinator

Emmanuel Taban Seme ELISA

Futsal Coordinator

Joseph APAI

South Sudan Ranking

South Sudan Men's Ranking
South Sudan Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
164
Andorra
Andorra
Andorra
998.00
165
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
990.61
166
South Sudan
South Sudan
South Sudan
989.29
167
St Lucia
St Lucia
St Lucia
988.67
168
Fiji
Fiji
Fiji
981.26

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
190
Bahamas
Bahamas
Bahamas
665.71
191
South Sudan
South Sudan
South Sudan
650.32
192
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
628.42
193
Mauritius
Mauritius
Mauritius
394.19

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the South Sudan Football Association

Updates from the South Sudan Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

