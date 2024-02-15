Football Association of Singapore
Official Sitewww.fas.org.sg
Address
100 Tyrwhitt Road,
Jalan Besar Stadium 01-02,
207542 SINGAPORE
Singapore
Phone: +65/6880 3199
Email:gensec@fas.org.sg
Fax: +65/6293 3728
President
Bernard TAN
Vice President
Ben TENG
Hock Seng TEO
Razali SAAD
Selvaratnam THAVANESON
General Secretary
Yazeen BUHARI
Treasurer
Lelaina LIM
Media And Communication Manager
Mustaffa EHSAN
Technical Director
Mick BROWNE
National Coach Men
Tsutomu OGURA
National Coach Women
Karim BENCHERIFA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Lim Tong HAI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Nazeer HUSSAIN
Referee Coordinator
Nazeer HUSSAIN
Singapore Ranking
Singapore Men's Ranking
Singapore Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
154
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1022.91
155
Moldova
Moldova
1022.60
156
Singapore
Singapore
1020.50
157
Guyana
Guyana
1018.14
158
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
1017.68
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
135
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1085.24
136
Palestine
Palestine
1080.47
137
Singapore
Singapore
1080.39
138
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
1078.84
139
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
1075.41
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Football Association of Singapore
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Integrity
Global football integrity experts to gather at first FIFA Integrity Summit in Singapore
15 Feb 2024
AFC
ASEAN, FIFA & Member Associations discuss MoU renewal and advancing football cooperation
15 Nov 2023
FIFA Organisation
FIFA and ASEAN look to expand partnership to cover gender equality and climate change
30 Aug 2023
FIFA Forward
