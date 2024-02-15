Football Association of Singapore

Football Association of Singapore
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fas.org.sg

Address

100 Tyrwhitt Road,

Jalan Besar Stadium 01-02,

207542 SINGAPORE

Singapore

Contact

Phone: +65/6880 3199

Email:gensec@fas.org.sg

Fax: +65/6293 3728

Organisation

President

Bernard TAN

Vice President

Ben TENG

Hock Seng TEO

Razali SAAD

Selvaratnam THAVANESON

General Secretary

Yazeen BUHARI

Treasurer

Lelaina LIM

Media And Communication Manager

Mustaffa EHSAN

Technical Director

Mick BROWNE

National Coach Men

Tsutomu OGURA

National Coach Women

Karim BENCHERIFA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Lim Tong HAI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Nazeer HUSSAIN

Referee Coordinator

Nazeer HUSSAIN

Singapore Ranking

Singapore Men's Ranking
Singapore Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
154
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1022.91
155
Moldova
Moldova
Moldova
1022.60
156
Singapore
Singapore
Singapore
1020.50
157
Guyana
Guyana
Guyana
1018.14
158
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
1017.68

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
135
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1085.24
136
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine
1080.47
137
Singapore
Singapore
Singapore
1080.39
138
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
1078.84
139
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
1075.41

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Association of Singapore

Updates from the Football Association of Singapore

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - NOVEMBER 13: A general view of Singapore city skyline during a welcome reception at the National Gallery Singapore on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games Federation General Assembly on November 13, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images for the Commonwealth Games Federation)
Integrity
Global football integrity experts to gather at first FIFA Integrity Summit in Singapore
15 Feb 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 15: A group photo during the ASEAN Consultative Workshop on the Renewal of Memorandum of Understanding between ASEAN and FIFA on November 15, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Afriadi Hikmal - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
AFC
ASEAN, FIFA & Member Associations discuss MoU renewal and advancing football cooperation
15 Nov 2023
FIFA Regional Director Asia & Oceania Sanjeevan Balasingam and Dr. Niwat Limsuknirun, Chair of SOMS-14
FIFA Organisation
FIFA and ASEAN look to expand partnership to cover gender equality and climate change
30 Aug 2023
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - MARCH 28: A group photo during the FIFA Forward 3.0 Workshop for ASEAN Member Associations on March 28, 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Photo by Minh Hoang – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Forward
Twelve ASEAN member associations gather in Vietnam for FIFA Forward 3.0 workshop
2 Apr 2023
FIFA Football for Schools Regional Workshop - All participants group photo
Football for Schools
Southeast Asia primed for Football for Schools lift-off
FIFA Football for Schools (F4S) programme, Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore
Football for Schools
Singapore’s next generation on the charge with Football for Schools
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - SEPTEMBER 14: FIFA World Cup 2022 VAR Referee Muhammad Taqi Jahari of Singapore poses for a photograph at Jalan Besar Stadium on September 14, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images)
Refereeing
Singapore taking big strides in refereeing
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - SEPTEMBER 14: FIFA World Cup 2022 VAR Referee Muhammad Taqi Jahari of Singapore poses for a photograph at Jalan Besar Stadium on September 14, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images)
+5
FIFA Forward
VAR implementation in Singapore
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 17: Malaysia Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Mrs. Zuliera Zariz binti Azman Aziz, Cambodia Ambassador to Switzerland H.E. Mr. AN Sokkhoeurn, Indonesia Ambassador and Chair of the ACB H.E. Mr. Muliaman D. Hadad, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, Thailand Ambassador H.E. Mr. Chittipat Tongprasroeth and Vietnam Ambassador-Designate H.E. Mr. Phung The Long pose for a group photo during the visit of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) delegation of HoF, the Home of FIFA on May 17, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Secretary General
ASEAN and FIFA focus on strengthening long-term collaboration
FIFA President Gianni Infantino is greeted by a lion dance performance at the opening of the Football Association of Singapore's new headquarters.
President
FIFA President hails regional recovery and football development on Singapore visit