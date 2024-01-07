Seychelles Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.seyfoot.com

Address

Maison Football,

Roche Caiman,

P.O. Box 843,

MAHE

Seychelles

Contact

Phone: +248/4601 160

Email:admin@seyfoot.com

Fax: +248/4601 163

Organisation

President

Elvis CHETTY

Vice President

Dolor ERNESTA

Roch HENRIETTE

General Secretary

Denis ROSE

Treasurer

Jonathan PAUL

Media And Communication Manager

Louis NOURRICE

Technical Director

Osama HAROUN

National Coach Men

Ralph JEAN-LOUIS

National Coach Women

Florence MARIE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jason DAMOO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Steve MARIE

Referee Coordinator

Steve MARIE

Futsal Coordinator

Damien JEAN

Seychelles Ranking

Seychelles Men's Ranking
Seychelles Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
197
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
851.19
198
Somalia
Somalia
Somalia
845.66
199
Seychelles
Seychelles
Seychelles
845.53
200
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
843.40
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
168
Grenada
Grenada
Grenada
870.77
169
Belize
Belize
Belize
868.00
170
Seychelles
Seychelles
Seychelles
866.26
171
Mozambique
Mozambique
Mozambique
864.61
172
Iraq
Iraq
Iraq
862.80

15 Mar 2024

KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 04: FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup editions in 2030 and 2034 at its meeting held by videoconference HoF, Home of FIFA on October 04, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup™ editions in 2030 and 2034
4 Oct 2023
FIFA Secretary General visits Seychelles FA
Secretary General
Women’s football, youth participation and Beach Soccer central to Seychelles visit
27 Jun 2023
SEYCHELLES, VICTORIA - APRIL 14: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Seychelles President, Wavel Ramkalawan during the FIFA President visit to Seychelles at the State House Victoria, ?Mahé on April 14, 2023 in Seychelles. Photo by Segun Ogunfeyitimi
President
Gianni Infantino meets President Ramkalawan and visits football development projects in the Seychelles
14 Apr 2023
Football for Schools Launch in Seychelles
Football for Schools
Football for Schools kicks off in Seychelles
27 Mar 2023
