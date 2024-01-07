Seychelles Football Federation
Official Sitewww.seyfoot.com
Address
Maison Football,
Roche Caiman,
P.O. Box 843,
MAHE
Seychelles
Phone: +248/4601 160
Email:admin@seyfoot.com
Fax: +248/4601 163
President
Elvis CHETTY
Vice President
Dolor ERNESTA
Roch HENRIETTE
General Secretary
Denis ROSE
Treasurer
Jonathan PAUL
Media And Communication Manager
Louis NOURRICE
Technical Director
Osama HAROUN
National Coach Men
Ralph JEAN-LOUIS
National Coach Women
Florence MARIE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jason DAMOO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Steve MARIE
Referee Coordinator
Steve MARIE
Futsal Coordinator
Damien JEAN
Seychelles Ranking
Seychelles Men's Ranking
Seychelles Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
197
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
851.19
198
Somalia
Somalia
845.66
199
Seychelles
Seychelles
845.53
200
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
843.40
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
168
Grenada
Grenada
870.77
169
Belize
Belize
868.00
170
Seychelles
Seychelles
866.26
171
Mozambique
Mozambique
864.61
172
Iraq
Iraq
862.80
15 Mar 2024
