Puerto Rican Football Association
Official Sitewww.fpfpuertorico.com
Address
P.O. Box 367567,
PR 00936 SAN JUAN
Puerto Rico
Phone: +1-787/765 2895
Email:info@fpfpuertorico.com
Fax: +1-787/767 2288
President
Ivan RIVERA GUTIERREZ
Vice President
Antonio LOPEZ
Jose MARTINEZ
General Secretary
Gabriel ORTIZ
Treasurer
Raul RIVERA
Media And Communication Manager
Jessica ROSA
Technical Director
Luis MOZO
National Coach Men
Charlie TROUT
National Coach Women
Nathaniel GONZALEZ
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Antonio LOPEZ
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Jesus LEBRON
Referee Coordinator
Jesus LEBRON
Futsal Coordinator
Fabian ARCE
Puerto Rico Ranking
Puerto Rico Men's Ranking
Puerto Rico Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
158
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
1017.68
159
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1008.92
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1007.19
161
Maldives
Maldives
1003.48
162
Myanmar
Myanmar
1000.46
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
83
Senegal
Senegal
1267.27
84
Algeria
Algeria
1264.25
85
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1257.16
86
Bahrain
Bahrain
1254.12
87
Malta
Malta
1253.52
15 Mar 2024
