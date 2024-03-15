Puerto Rican Football Association

Puerto Rican Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fpfpuertorico.com

Address

P.O. Box 367567,

PR 00936 SAN JUAN

Puerto Rico

Contact

Phone: +1-787/765 2895

Email:info@fpfpuertorico.com

Fax: +1-787/767 2288

Organisation

President

Ivan RIVERA GUTIERREZ

Vice President

Antonio LOPEZ

Jose MARTINEZ

General Secretary

Gabriel ORTIZ

Treasurer

Raul RIVERA

Media And Communication Manager

Jessica ROSA

Technical Director

Luis MOZO

National Coach Men

Charlie TROUT

National Coach Women

Nathaniel GONZALEZ

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Antonio LOPEZ

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Jesus LEBRON

Referee Coordinator

Jesus LEBRON

Futsal Coordinator

Fabian ARCE

Puerto Rico Ranking

Puerto Rico Men's Ranking
Puerto Rico Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
158
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
1017.68
159
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1008.92
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1007.19
161
Maldives
Maldives
Maldives
1003.48
162
Myanmar
Myanmar
Myanmar
1000.46

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
83
Senegal
Senegal
Senegal
1267.27
84
Algeria
Algeria
Algeria
1264.25
85
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1257.16
86
Bahrain
Bahrain
Bahrain
1254.12
87
Malta
Malta
Malta
1253.52

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Puerto Rican Football Association

Updates from the Puerto Rican Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final football match between Spain and France at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Spain soaring, Solomon Islands climbing
15 Mar 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
The Women’s Football Campaign is designed to support associations in delivering grassroots and small-sided football events to boost the participation of young girls and promote existing competitions and programmes.
Women's Football
A special year for women’s football
3 Jan 2024
COAMO, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 25: Work commences on "La Casa de la Selección" (National Team Headquarters) on September 25, 2023 in Coamo, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Angel Rivera Lens)
FIFA Forward Impact Map
Puerto Rico and FIFA lay foundation stone for new national team base
2 Oct 2023
AÑASCO, PUERTO RICO - AUGUST 27: The inauguration of the western football development centre on August 27, 2023 in Playa, Añasco, Puerto Rico. (Photo courtesy of Puerto Rican Football Federation) .
FIFA Forward Impact Map
Forward funds get Puerto Rico’s youth and technical development centre off the ground
12 Sept 2023
Related Stories
FIFA Football for Schools workshop in Cayey, Puerto Rico, 28-31 of August. Photo: courtesy of FPRF
Football for Schools
FIFA Football for Schools in Puerto Rico: from pilot to pioneer
FIFA Women's Club Licensing Seminar in Puerto Rico.
Club Licensing
Puerto Rico leads the way with women's football Club Licensing
Winners of the Puerto Rico Youth League awarded. (Photo courtesy of FPF)
FIFA Organisation
FIFA Forward helping Puerto Rico plan for the future
DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 07: Dougal McGowan, CEO of Football South (L) talks with Fatma Samoura FIFA Secretary General (R) at Logan Park as part of a FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 host city tour on May 07, 2022 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/FIFA via Getty Images)
Social Impact
Football as a social tool, focus of FIFA Foundation Puerto Rico visit
Cuba celebrates after scoring in their FIFA World Cup qualifying between against British Virgin Islands (Photo: Asociación Cubana de Fútbol)
Tournaments
Puerto Rico, Cuba win big as Montserrat create history
April 5, 2018, Bayamon, Puerto Rico: Bayamon, Abril 5 , 2018 - DEPORTES END - FOTOS para ilustrar una historia sobre un entrenamiento de la Seleccion Nacional de fotbol femenino Sub-17 en el Bayamon Soccer Complex. La seleccion competiro en el Premundial de la Concacaf como parte de la oltima etapa del clasificatorio a la Copa Mundial de su categoroa, lo que marcaroa la primera vez que Puerto Rico participaroa en un torneo mundialista de la FIFA. EN LA FOTO una vista de la practica. .FOTO POR: Latino News - April 5, 2018 *** April 5, 2018, Bayamon, Puerto Rico Bayamon, April 5, 2018 DEPORTES END FOTOS to illustrate a story about a training session of the National Under 17 Womens Soccer Team at the Bayamon Soccer Complex. The team will compete in the CONCACAF World Cup Pre-World Cup as part of the last stage of the qualifying process for the World Cup in its category, which will mark the first time that Puerto Rico will participate in a FIFA World Cup tournament IN LA FOTO a view of the practice FOTO POR Latino News April 5, 2018 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAd69_ 20180405_zaa_d69_033 Copyright: xRamonxTonitoxZayasx
About Us
Puerto Rico laying foundations for the future