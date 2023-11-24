Mauritanian Football Association

www.ffrim.org

Route de l'Espoir,

Boîte postale 566,

NOUAKCHOTT

Mauritania

Phone: +222-4/524 18 60

Email:sg@ffrim.org

Fax: +222-4/525 18 61

President

Ahmed YAHYA

Vice President

Boubacar SY

Massa DIARRA

Moulaye BOUGHOURBAL

Moussa EL MOULOUD

General Secretary

Ahmedou MBEIRICK

Treasurer

Boubacar SY

Media And Communication Manager

Brahim SOW

Technical Director

Luis SASTRE

National Coach Men

Amir ABDOU

National Coach Women

Abdoulaye DIALLO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Haballah MOHAMED VALL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Rachid MEDJIBA

Referee Coordinator

Rachid MEDJIBA

Futsal Coordinator

Abdul Haye IDOUMOU

Mauritania Ranking

Mauritania Men's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
104
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1196.97
105
Vietnam
Vietnam
Vietnam
1194.58
106
Mauritania
Mauritania
Mauritania
1194.48
107
Namibia
Namibia
Namibia
1192.13
108
Guatemala
Guatemala
Guatemala
1188.17

15 Feb 2024

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.

Updates from the Mauritanian Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

NOUAKCHOTT, MAURITANIA - NOVEMBER 23: Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and Mauritanian Football Association President Ahmed Yahya ribbon cutting during the visit of the Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani to the FFRIM headquarters on November 23, 2023 in Nouakchott, Mauritania. (Photo by Amadou Sy/FIFA)
FIFA Forward Programme
President of Mauritania visits FIFA Forward-funded projects
24 Nov 2023
Digital Education Programme
FIFA Foundation
FIFA Foundation launches tender for Digital Education Programme
21 Jun 2023
General view of FIFA/AFD : Inclusive academies - Djibouti
Football Development
Mauritania, Malawi and Djibouti selected for FIFA/AFD inclusive football academies programme
8 Jun 2023
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 06: Mohamed Soueid of Mauritania celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group B match between Syria and Mauritania at Al Janoub Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Botswana and Mauritania progress during lull
25 Aug 2022
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Yacine Brahimi of Algeria celebrates with the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™
Outstanding tournament goes Algeria’s way
19 Dec 2021
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 03: Fans show their support during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group B match between Oman and Qatar at Education City Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
+9
Tournaments & Events
The best photos of fans at the Arab Cup
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 06: Al Mandhar Al Alawi of Oman celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group A match between Oman and Bahrain at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
Tunisia on top as UAE, Oman squeeze through
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 06: Almoez Ali of Qatar celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group A match between Qatar and Iraq at Al Bayt Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
Today at the FIFA Arab Cup
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - NOVEMBER 30: General view inside the stadium during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group A match between Iraq v Oman at Al Janoub Stadium on November 30, 2021 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Oliver Hardt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
Scenarios explained in quarter-final qualifying race
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 03: A player of Syria walks onto the pitch prior to the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group B match between Syria and Tunisia at Al Bayt Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
Three spots up for grabs as first groups conclude
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 03: Mbacke Ndiaye of Mauritania blocks the ball during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group B match between Mauritania and United Arab Emirates at Stadium 974 on December 03, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
A debut to remember for Mauritania’s Ndiaye