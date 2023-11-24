Mauritanian Football Association
Information
Official Sitewww.ffrim.org
Address
Route de l'Espoir,
Boîte postale 566,
NOUAKCHOTT
Mauritania
Contact
Phone: +222-4/524 18 60
Email:sg@ffrim.org
Fax: +222-4/525 18 61
President
Ahmed YAHYA
Vice President
Boubacar SY
Massa DIARRA
Moulaye BOUGHOURBAL
Moussa EL MOULOUD
General Secretary
Ahmedou MBEIRICK
Treasurer
Boubacar SY
Media And Communication Manager
Brahim SOW
Technical Director
Luis SASTRE
National Coach Men
Amir ABDOU
National Coach Women
Abdoulaye DIALLO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Haballah MOHAMED VALL
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Rachid MEDJIBA
Referee Coordinator
Rachid MEDJIBA
Futsal Coordinator
Abdul Haye IDOUMOU
Mauritania Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
104
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1196.97
105
Vietnam
Vietnam
1194.58
106
Mauritania
Mauritania
1194.48
107
Namibia
Namibia
1192.13
108
Guatemala
Guatemala
1188.17
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
