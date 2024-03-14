Moroccan Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.frmf.ma

Address

Secteur 11,

Angle rue Arroz et rue Arram,

Hay Ryad,

RABAT

Morocco

Contact

Phone: +212-537/540 600

Email:contact@frmf.ma

Fax: +212-537/671 070

Organisation

President

Fouzi LEKJAA

Vice President

Hamza EL HAJOUI

General Secretary

Tarik NAJEM

Treasurer

Jelloul AINOUCH

Media And Communication Manager

Mohammed MAKROUF

Technical Director

Christiaan VAN PUYVELDE

National Coach Men

Walid REGRAGUI

National Coach Women

Jorge VILDA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Abderrahim EL MOUTAMANNI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Slimane BARHMI

Referee Coordinator

Slimane BARHMI

Futsal Coordinator

Mohamed KADARI

Morocco Ranking

Morocco Men's Ranking
Morocco Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
10
Croatia
Croatia
Croatia
1717.57
11
Uruguay
Uruguay
Uruguay
1665.99
12
Morocco
Morocco
Morocco
1663.39
13
USA
USA
USA
1661.70
14
Colombia
Colombia
Colombia
1655.29

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
56
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
1440.64
57
Belarus
Belarus
Belarus
1439.51
58
Morocco
Morocco
Morocco
1433.23
59
Croatia
Croatia
Croatia
1428.94
60
Greece
Greece
Greece
1416.52

15 Mar 2024

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

