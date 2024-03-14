Moroccan Football Association
Official Sitewww.frmf.ma
Address
Secteur 11,
Angle rue Arroz et rue Arram,
Hay Ryad,
RABAT
Morocco
Phone: +212-537/540 600
Email:contact@frmf.ma
Fax: +212-537/671 070
Organisation
President
Fouzi LEKJAA
Vice President
Hamza EL HAJOUI
General Secretary
Tarik NAJEM
Treasurer
Jelloul AINOUCH
Media And Communication Manager
Mohammed MAKROUF
Technical Director
Christiaan VAN PUYVELDE
National Coach Men
Walid REGRAGUI
National Coach Women
Jorge VILDA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Abderrahim EL MOUTAMANNI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Slimane BARHMI
Referee Coordinator
Slimane BARHMI
Futsal Coordinator
Mohamed KADARI
Morocco Ranking
Morocco Men's Ranking
Morocco Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
10
Croatia
Croatia
1717.57
11
Uruguay
Uruguay
1665.99
12
Morocco
Morocco
1663.39
13
USA
USA
1661.70
14
Colombia
Colombia
1655.29
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
56
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
1440.64
57
Belarus
Belarus
1439.51
58
Morocco
Morocco
1433.23
59
Croatia
Croatia
1428.94
60
Greece
Greece
1416.52
15 Mar 2024
