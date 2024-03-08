Jordan Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.jfa.jo
Address
Al-Hussein Youth City,
P.O. Box 962024,
11196 AMMAN
Jordan
Contact
Phone: +962-6/565 7662
Email:info@jfa.com.jo
Fax: +962-6/565 7660
Organisation
President
HRH PRINCE ALI BIN AL HUSSEIN
Vice President
Marwan JUMA
General Secretary
SAMAR NASSAR
Treasurer
Marwan JUMA
Media And Communication Manager
MOHD AYASRAH
Mustafa ARQAWI
Technical Director
Alexander ZWIERS
National Coach Men
Lhoussaine AMMOUTA
National Coach Women
David DE SOUZA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Louie OUMEISH
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Omar ABU LOUM
Referee Coordinator
Omar ABU LOUM
Jordan Ranking
Jordan Men's Ranking
Jordan Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
68
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1362.17
69
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1355.55
70
Jordan
Jordan
1343.60
71
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1343.32
72
Montenegro
Montenegro
1342.64
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
72
Fiji
Fiji
1343.37
73
Albania
Albania
1331.86
74
Jordan
Jordan
1331.17
75
Peru
Peru
1322.49
76
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1305.48
15 Mar 2024
