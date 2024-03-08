Jordan Football Association

Jordan Football Association
www.jfa.jo

Address

Al-Hussein Youth City,

P.O. Box 962024,

11196 AMMAN

Jordan

Phone: +962-6/565 7662

Email:info@jfa.com.jo

Fax: +962-6/565 7660

President

HRH PRINCE ALI BIN AL HUSSEIN

Vice President

Marwan JUMA

General Secretary

SAMAR NASSAR

Treasurer

Marwan JUMA

Media And Communication Manager

MOHD AYASRAH

Mustafa ARQAWI

Technical Director

Alexander ZWIERS

National Coach Men

Lhoussaine AMMOUTA

National Coach Women

David DE SOUZA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Louie OUMEISH

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Omar ABU LOUM

Referee Coordinator

Omar ABU LOUM

Jordan Men's Ranking
Jordan Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
68
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1362.17
69
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1355.55
70
Jordan
Jordan
Jordan
1343.60
71
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1343.32
72
Montenegro
Montenegro
Montenegro
1342.64

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
72
Fiji
Fiji
Fiji
1343.37
73
Albania
Albania
Albania
1331.86
74
Jordan
Jordan
Jordan
1331.17
75
Peru
Peru
Peru
1322.49
76
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1305.48

15 Mar 2024

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 01: Mary Fowler of the Matildas poses for selfies with fans after the AFC Women's Asian Olympic Qualifier match between Australia and Chinese Taipei at HBF Park on November 1, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA makes new women's football digital marketing course available to Member Associations
8 Mar 2024
ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST - FEBRUARY 11: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the AFCON 2023 final between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Djigla Raymond/FIFA)
Men's Ranking
African and Asian teams grab the headlines in latest world ranking
15 Feb 2024
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - FEBRUARY 10: Hassan Al Haydos of Qatar lifts the AFC Asian Cup trophy after their team's victory in the AFC Asian Cup final match between Jordan and Qatar at Lusail Stadium on February 10, 2024 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino attends “incredible” AFC Asian Cup 2023 final in Doha
10 Feb 2024
FIFA knowledge Exchange workshop in Osaka, Japan
Technical
FIFA workshop guides Asian member associations on talent development
4 Jul 2023
Lighthouse relief
FIFA Foundation Impact Map
FIFA Foundation strengthens its support to refugees across the world
20 Jun 2023
