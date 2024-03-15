Iraqi Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ifa.iq

Address

Al-Shaab Stadium,

P.O. Box 484,

BAGHDAD

Iraq

Contact

Phone: +964/740 0601 245

Email:info@ifa.iq

Fax: +44/1555 300030

Organisation

President

ADNAN DIRJAL

Vice President

Ali JABBAR

General Secretary

Mohammed OBAID

Treasurer

Masoud ABED-ALKHALIQ

Media And Communication Manager

Zeyad HAMID

Technical Director

Wesam NAJEEB

National Coach Men

Jesus CASAS

National Coach Women

Adil QADER

Futsal Coordinator

Najih HUMOUD

Iraq Ranking

Iraq Men's Ranking
Iraq Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
57
Jamaica
Jamaica
Jamaica
1421.54
58
South Africa
South Africa
South Africa
1410.23
59
Iraq
Iraq
Iraq
1409.44
60
Finland
Finland
Finland
1401.31
61
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1399.92

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
170
Seychelles
Seychelles
Seychelles
866.26
171
Mozambique
Mozambique
Mozambique
864.61
172
Iraq
Iraq
Iraq
862.80
173
Bhutan
Bhutan
Bhutan
853.48
174
Macau
Macau
Macau
850.91

15 Mar 2024

Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final football match between Spain and France at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Spain soaring, Solomon Islands climbing
15 Mar 2024
IRAQ FA Women's Football competition
FIFA Forward Impact Map
FIFA Forward helps women's Futsal in Iraq
18 Jul 2023
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - APRIL 27: A general view of the FIFA Forward Programme on April 27, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by MOSAALKATHAMI/Saudi Arabian Football Federation)
FIFA Forward
FIFA Forward workshop paves the way for more growth in West Asia
3 May 2023
25th Arab Gulf Cup opening ceremony at Basra International Stadium on January 6, 2023 in Basra, Iraq. (Photo by Iraqi Football Association)
President
FIFA President attends opening match of the 25th Arab Gulf Cup in Basra
6 Jan 2023
UAE players celebrate winning the 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers football match between United Arab Emirates and South Korea, at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on March 29, 2022. (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP) (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images)
Preliminary Competition for the 2022 FWC Asian Zone
UAE book Australia play-off as Vietnam make history
29 Mar 2022
Trent Sainsbury AUS, Yuya Osako JPN, OCTOBER 12, 2021 - Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Qatar 2022 Asian Qualifier Final Round Group A match between Japan - Australia at Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama, Japan. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN 171771160
Preliminary Competition for the 2022 FWC Asian Zone
Three giants fight for two tickets
The Iraqi men's national team beat Uganda 1-0 in a friendly played at the Al-Madina Stadium, the first international in the capital since a match against Liberia in 2013
FIFA Forward
FIFA working with Iraq on long-term strategy to improve results on and off the pitch
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Yacine Brahimi of Algeria celebrates with the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™
Outstanding tournament goes Algeria’s way
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 06: Al Mandhar Al Alawi of Oman celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group A match between Oman and Bahrain at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
Tunisia on top as UAE, Oman squeeze through
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 06: Almoez Ali of Qatar celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group A match between Qatar and Iraq at Al Bayt Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
Today at the FIFA Arab Cup
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - NOVEMBER 30: General view inside the stadium during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group A match between Iraq v Oman at Al Janoub Stadium on November 30, 2021 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Oliver Hardt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
Scenarios explained in quarter-final qualifying race