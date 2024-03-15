Iraqi Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.ifa.iq
Address
Al-Shaab Stadium,
P.O. Box 484,
BAGHDAD
Iraq
Contact
Phone: +964/740 0601 245
Email:info@ifa.iq
Fax: +44/1555 300030
Organisation
President
ADNAN DIRJAL
Vice President
Ali JABBAR
General Secretary
Mohammed OBAID
Treasurer
Masoud ABED-ALKHALIQ
Media And Communication Manager
Zeyad HAMID
Technical Director
Wesam NAJEEB
National Coach Men
Jesus CASAS
National Coach Women
Adil QADER
Futsal Coordinator
Najih HUMOUD
Iraq Ranking
Iraq Men's Ranking
Iraq Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
57
Jamaica
Jamaica
1421.54
58
South Africa
South Africa
1410.23
59
Iraq
Iraq
1409.44
60
Finland
Finland
1401.31
61
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1399.92
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
170
Seychelles
Seychelles
866.26
171
Mozambique
Mozambique
864.61
172
Iraq
Iraq
862.80
173
Bhutan
Bhutan
853.48
174
Macau
Macau
850.91
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Iraqi Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.