The Football Association of Ireland
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fai.ie

Address

National Sports Campus,

Abbotstown,

15 DUBLIN

Republic of Ireland

Contact

Phone: +353-1/8999 500

Email:info@fai.ie

Fax: +353-1/8999 501

Organisation

President

Paul COOKE

Vice President

John FINNEGAN

General Secretary

Jonathan HILL

Treasurer

Eddie MURRAY

Media And Communication Manager

Peter SHERRARD

Technical Director

Marc CANHAM

National Coach Men

John O SHEA

National Coach Women

Eileen GLEESON

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Gerard PERRY

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Eddie FOLEY

Referee Coordinator

Eddie FOLEY

Futsal Coordinator

Derek O NEILL

Republic of Ireland Ranking

Republic of Ireland Men's Ranking
Republic of Ireland Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
60
Finland
Finland
Finland
1401.31
61
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1399.92
62
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1399.60
63
Congo DR
Congo DR
Congo DR
1388.25
64
Albania
Albania
Albania
1382.69

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
23
Colombia
Colombia
Colombia
1744.74
24
Scotland
Scotland
Scotland
1732.88
25
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1730.58
26
Russia
Russia
Russia
1716.96
27
Finland
Finland
Finland
1701.52

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the The Football Association of Ireland

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 7: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with The Football Association of Ireland President Paul Cooke during a FIFA Meeting with The Football Association of Ireland at FIFA Paris Office on February 7, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet/FIFA)
President
FIFA President and Irish counterpart discuss Ireland's football future
8 Feb 2024
Irene Hehir - Participant of the Coach Education Scholarship
Coach Education Scholarships
Hehir: “I'm inspired to be the best coach possible”
26 Jul 2023
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 20: A general view is seen of the New Zealand dressing room ahead of the International Friendly Match between New Zealand and Argentina which is part of the 2023 FIFA 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Play Off Tournament at Waikato Stadium on February 20, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ squad lists officially confirmed
11 Jul 2023
Football Unites the World – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
Campaigns
Football to highlight social causes at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
30 Jun 2023
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 28: FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura visits the office of Football Australia at Barangraroo as part of a FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 host city tour on April 28, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/FIFA via Getty Images )
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA Secretary General asks: What does #BeyondGreatness mean to you?
8 Mar 2023
