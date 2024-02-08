The Football Association of Ireland
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fai.ie
Address
National Sports Campus,
Abbotstown,
15 DUBLIN
Republic of Ireland
Contact
Phone: +353-1/8999 500
Email:info@fai.ie
Fax: +353-1/8999 501
Organisation
President
Paul COOKE
Vice President
John FINNEGAN
General Secretary
Jonathan HILL
Treasurer
Eddie MURRAY
Media And Communication Manager
Peter SHERRARD
Technical Director
Marc CANHAM
National Coach Men
John O SHEA
National Coach Women
Eileen GLEESON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Gerard PERRY
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Eddie FOLEY
Referee Coordinator
Eddie FOLEY
Futsal Coordinator
Derek O NEILL
Republic of Ireland Ranking
Republic of Ireland Men's Ranking
Republic of Ireland Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
60
Finland
Finland
1401.31
61
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1399.92
62
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1399.60
63
Congo DR
Congo DR
1388.25
64
Albania
Albania
1382.69
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
23
Colombia
Colombia
1744.74
24
Scotland
Scotland
1732.88
25
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1730.58
26
Russia
Russia
1716.96
27
Finland
Finland
1701.52
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the The Football Association of Ireland
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ squad lists officially confirmed
11 Jul 2023