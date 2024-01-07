Ghana Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ghanafa.org

Address

General Secretariat,

South East Ridge,

P.O. Box AN 19338,

ACCRA

Ghana

Contact

Phone: +233/302 660 380

Email:info@ghanafa.org

Fax: +233/302 668 590

Organisation

President

Kurt OKRAKU

Vice President

Mark ADDO

General Secretary

Prosper ADDO

Media And Communication Manager

Henry ASANTE

Technical Director

Joseph MINTAH

National Coach Men

Otto ADDO

National Coach Women

Nora HAEUPTLE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Christine ZIGA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Alex KOTEY

Referee Coordinator

Alex KOTEY

Ghana Ranking

Ghana Men's Ranking
Ghana Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
65
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1377.06
66
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1376.50
67
Ghana
Ghana
Ghana
1363.42
68
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1362.17
69
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1355.55

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
62
Türkiye
Türkiye
Türkiye
1404.24
63
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1401.01
64
Ghana
Ghana
Ghana
1393.99
65
Zambia
Zambia
Zambia
1390.54
66
India
India
India
1389.02

15 Mar 2024

