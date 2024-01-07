Ghana Football Association
Official Sitewww.ghanafa.org
Address
General Secretariat,
South East Ridge,
P.O. Box AN 19338,
ACCRA
Ghana
Phone: +233/302 660 380
Email:info@ghanafa.org
Fax: +233/302 668 590
President
Kurt OKRAKU
Vice President
Mark ADDO
General Secretary
Prosper ADDO
Media And Communication Manager
Henry ASANTE
Technical Director
Joseph MINTAH
National Coach Men
Otto ADDO
National Coach Women
Nora HAEUPTLE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Christine ZIGA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Alex KOTEY
Referee Coordinator
Alex KOTEY
Ghana Ranking
Ghana Men's Ranking
Ghana Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
65
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1377.06
66
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1376.50
67
Ghana
Ghana
1363.42
68
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1362.17
69
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1355.55
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
62
Türkiye
Türkiye
1404.24
63
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1401.01
64
Ghana
Ghana
1393.99
65
Zambia
Zambia
1390.54
66
India
India
1389.02
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Ghana Football Association
FIFA Club Benefits Programme
440 clubs globally receive share of over USD 200m in FIFA World Cup 2022™ benefits
13 Jul 2023