Dominican Republic Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fedofutbol.do
Address
Centro Olimpico Juan Pablo Duarte,
Apartado postal 1953,
SANTO DOMINGO
Dominican Republic
Contact
Phone: +1-809/566 4500
Email:info@fedofutbol.do
Fax: +1-809/381 2734
Organisation
President
Ruben GARCIA
Vice President
Natanael FRANCO
General Secretary
Arturo HEINSEN
Treasurer
Janet RIVERA
Media And Communication Manager
Angel SANCHEZ
Technical Director
Daniel PABON
National Coach Men
Marcelo NEVELEFF
National Coach Women
Henry PARRA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jorge MENDOZA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Irazema AGUILERA
Referee Coordinator
Robert ALCANTARA
Futsal Coordinator
Carlos BOCCICARDI
Dominican Republic Ranking
Dominican Republic Men's Ranking
Dominican Republic Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
148
Lesotho
Lesotho
1047.27
149
Eswatini
Eswatini
1045.88
150
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1040.77
151
Yemen
Yemen
1027.94
152
Liberia
Liberia
1024.11
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
105
Samoa
Samoa
1202.69
106
Congo DR
Congo DR
1200.48
107
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1200.08
108
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1194.64
109
Indonesia
Indonesia
1179.93
15 Mar 2024
