Dominican Republic Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fedofutbol.do

Address

Centro Olimpico Juan Pablo Duarte,

Apartado postal 1953,

SANTO DOMINGO

Dominican Republic

Contact

Phone: +1-809/566 4500

Email:info@fedofutbol.do

Fax: +1-809/381 2734

Organisation

President

Ruben GARCIA

Vice President

Natanael FRANCO

General Secretary

Arturo HEINSEN

Treasurer

Janet RIVERA

Media And Communication Manager

Angel SANCHEZ

Technical Director

Daniel PABON

National Coach Men

Marcelo NEVELEFF

National Coach Women

Henry PARRA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jorge MENDOZA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Irazema AGUILERA

Referee Coordinator

Robert ALCANTARA

Futsal Coordinator

Carlos BOCCICARDI

Dominican Republic Ranking

Dominican Republic Men's Ranking
Dominican Republic Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
148
Lesotho
Lesotho
Lesotho
1047.27
149
Eswatini
Eswatini
Eswatini
1045.88
150
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1040.77
151
Yemen
Yemen
Yemen
1027.94
152
Liberia
Liberia
Liberia
1024.11

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
105
Samoa
Samoa
Samoa
1202.69
106
Congo DR
Congo DR
Congo DR
1200.48
107
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1200.08
108
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1194.64
109
Indonesia
Indonesia
Indonesia
1179.93

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Dominican Republic Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 30: Angelo Marsiglia, Assistant Coach of Colombia, celebrates following victory after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Coaches reflect on a history-making month of football
26 Jan 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 04: FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup editions in 2030 and 2034 at its meeting held by videoconference HoF, Home of FIFA on October 04, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup™ editions in 2030 and 2034
4 Oct 2023
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Dominican Republic Football Association President Ruben Garcia during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour on August 18, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Women's Football
Dominican Republic makes giant strides
24 Sept 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 23: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura during FIFA Virtual Council Meeting no.24 at HoF, Home of FIFA on June 23, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council appoints United States as host of new and expanded FIFA Club World Cup
23 Jun 2023
