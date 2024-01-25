Curaçao Football Federation
Contact
Official Sitewww.ffk.cw
Address
Kaya Andrew Jones #49,
WILLEMSTAD
Curaçao
Contact
Phone: +599/9736 5040
Email:organization@ffk.cw
Fax: +599/9736 5047
Organisation
President
Ramiro GRIFFITH
Vice President
Fabi CONSTANSIA
Sharetti BRYAN
Stanley COFFY
Acting General Secretary
Kimberly GARIO
Treasurer
Fabi CONSTANSIA
Media And Communication Manager
Liviena RIJSCHOT
Technical Director
Dean GORRE
National Coach Men
Dick ADVOCAAT
National Coach Women
Dean GORRE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Urvin FANEIJTE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sam HYE
Referee Coordinator
Nadine Curlima CAROLINA
President
