Curaçao Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ffk.cw

Address

Kaya Andrew Jones #49,

WILLEMSTAD

Curaçao

Contact

Phone: +599/9736 5040

Email:organization@ffk.cw

Fax: +599/9736 5047

Organisation

President

Ramiro GRIFFITH

Vice President

Fabi CONSTANSIA

Sharetti BRYAN

Stanley COFFY

Acting General Secretary

Kimberly GARIO

Treasurer

Fabi CONSTANSIA

Media And Communication Manager

Liviena RIJSCHOT

Technical Director

Dean GORRE

National Coach Men

Dick ADVOCAAT

National Coach Women

Dean GORRE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Urvin FANEIJTE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sam HYE

Referee Coordinator

Nadine Curlima CAROLINA

Updates from the Curaçao Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

There were several do-or-die contests taking place across the Concacaf region as Round 1 of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying reached a conclusion.
