Comoran Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fedcomfoot.com
Address
Route d' Itsandra,
Boîte postale 798,
MORONI
Comoros
Contact
Phone: +269/763 26 66
Email:ffc@fedcomfoot.com
Organisation
President
Said ATHOUMAN
General Secretary
Hamid MOHAMED
Treasurer
Said AHAMADI
Technical Director
Ayouba MOUSSA
National Coach Men
Stefano CUSIN
National Coach Women
Choudjay MAHANDHI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Bacar NOUSFANE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Zeoudine ABDOU
Referee Coordinator
Zeoudine ABDOU
Futsal Coordinator
Ali FRANCOIS
Comoros Ranking
Comoros Men's Ranking
Comoros Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
119
Tanzania
Tanzania
1160.98
120
Libya
Libya
1159.51
121
Comoros
Comoros
1156.45
122
Malawi
Malawi
1149.40
123
Estonia
Estonia
1148.76
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
185
Aruba
Aruba
737.24
186
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
735.87
187
Comoros
Comoros
717.41
188
Anguilla
Anguilla
691.37
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
15 Mar 2024
