Comoran Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fedcomfoot.com

Address

Route d' Itsandra,

Boîte postale 798,

MORONI

Comoros

Contact

Phone: +269/763 26 66

Email:ffc@fedcomfoot.com

Organisation

President

Said ATHOUMAN

General Secretary

Hamid MOHAMED

Treasurer

Said AHAMADI

Technical Director

Ayouba MOUSSA

National Coach Men

Stefano CUSIN

National Coach Women

Choudjay MAHANDHI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Bacar NOUSFANE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Zeoudine ABDOU

Referee Coordinator

Zeoudine ABDOU

Futsal Coordinator

Ali FRANCOIS

Comoros Ranking

Comoros Men's Ranking
Comoros Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
119
Tanzania
Tanzania
Tanzania
1160.98
120
Libya
Libya
Libya
1159.51
121
Comoros
Comoros
Comoros
1156.45
122
Malawi
Malawi
Malawi
1149.40
123
Estonia
Estonia
Estonia
1148.76

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
185
Aruba
Aruba
Aruba
737.24
186
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
735.87
187
Comoros
Comoros
Comoros
717.41
188
Anguilla
Anguilla
Anguilla
691.37
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98

15 Mar 2024

Comoros' forward Ahmed Mogni (L) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Group C Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Ghana and Comoros at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 18, 2022. (Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images)
Football Development
Comoros are pulling off miracles against all the odds
8 Feb 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 21: Darwin Nuñez (R) of Uruguay celebrates with Facundo Pellistri (L) of Uruguay after scoring the team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Uruguay and Bolivia at Centenario Stadium on November 21, 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Uruguay climb; Comoros reach new high in FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking
30 Nov 2023
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - MAY 18: A general view during the FIFA Women’s Football Development Workshop on May 18, 2022 in Juba, South Sudan. (Photo by After Dawn Media/FIFA)
Women's Football Strategy
“We need to start talking about the menstrual cycle and normalising it”
9 Nov 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with President of Comoros Azali Assoumani in New York, United States of America on September 20, 2023.
President
Gianni Infantino discusses local and regional topics with the President of Comoros
22 Sept 2023
MITSAMIOULI, COMOROS - APRIL 13: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Said Athouman, Comoran Football Association President during the FIFA president visit to Comoros and Inauguration Ceremony of the new synthetic pitch at Mitsamiouli on April 13, 2023 in Comoros. Photo by Mussie Girmay
President
Gianni Infantino discusses football development during visit to the Union of the Comoros
Football for Schools launch, Comoros
Football for Schools
Comoros embraces Football for Schools
Pakistan players pose for taking a team photo
Women's Football Strategy
Pakistan’s women continue international return
FRANCE, PARIS - JUNE 28: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Comoran Football Association President Said Athouman (R) during a meeting at FIFA Paris Offices on June 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet - FIFA)
President
Gianni Infantino discusses football development with head of Comoros federation
DOHA, QATAR - JUNE 24: Mohammed Khalil and Mohammed Rashid (R) of Palestine celebrate during the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 Qualifying match between Palestine and Comoros at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on June 24, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™
Five-star Palestine come from behind to beat Comoros
DOHA, QATAR - JUNE 23: Defender Haym Ibrahim of Comoros and Thonon Évian Grand Genève FC ahead of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 qualifiers on June 23, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Comoros
Opportunity knocks for Ibrahim and Comoros