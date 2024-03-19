Brazilian Football Association
Official Sitewww.cbf.com.br
Av. Luis Carlos Prestes,
130,
22775-055 RIO DE JANEIRO - RJ
Brazil
Phone: +55-21/3572 1900
Email:cbf@cbf.com.br
Fax: +55-21/3572 1989
President
Ednaldo RODRIGUES
Vice President
Antonio AQUINO
Antonio RODRIGUES
Fernando SARNEY
Francisco NOVELLETTO NETO
Helio PEREIRA
Marcus Antonio VICENTE
Reinaldo BASTOS
Rubens LOPES
General Secretary
Alcino REIS ROCHA
Treasurer
Gilnei BOTREL
Media And Communication Manager
Rodrigo PAIVA
Technical Director
Ricardo LEAO
National Coach Men
DORIVAL JUNIOR
National Coach Women
ARTHUR ELIAS
Referee Coordinator
Wilson SENEME
Futsal Coordinator
Lavoisier FREIRE
Brazil Ranking
Brazil Men's Ranking
Brazil Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
3
England
England
1800.05
4
Belgium
Belgium
1798.46
5
Brazil
Brazil
1784.09
6
Netherlands
Netherlands
1745.48
7
Portugal
Portugal
1745.06
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
8
Netherlands
Netherlands
1951.81
9
Canada
Canada
1950.89
10
Brazil
Brazil
1946.58
11
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1943.66
12
Australia
Australia
1888.93
15 Mar 2024
