Brazilian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.cbf.com.br

Address

Av. Luis Carlos Prestes,

130,

22775-055 RIO DE JANEIRO - RJ

Brazil

Contact

Phone: +55-21/3572 1900

Email:cbf@cbf.com.br

Fax: +55-21/3572 1989

Organisation

President

Ednaldo RODRIGUES

Vice President

Antonio AQUINO

Antonio RODRIGUES

Fernando SARNEY

Francisco NOVELLETTO NETO

Helio PEREIRA

Marcus Antonio VICENTE

Reinaldo BASTOS

Rubens LOPES

General Secretary

Alcino REIS ROCHA

Treasurer

Gilnei BOTREL

Media And Communication Manager

Rodrigo PAIVA

Technical Director

Ricardo LEAO

National Coach Men

DORIVAL JUNIOR

National Coach Women

ARTHUR ELIAS

Referee Coordinator

Wilson SENEME

Futsal Coordinator

Lavoisier FREIRE

Brazil Ranking

Brazil Men's Ranking
Brazil Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
3
England
England
England
1800.05
4
Belgium
Belgium
Belgium
1798.46
5
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
1784.09
6
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
1745.48
7
Portugal
Portugal
Portugal
1745.06

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
8
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
1951.81
9
Canada
Canada
Canada
1950.89
10
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
1946.58
11
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1943.66
12
Australia
Australia
Australia
1888.93

15 Mar 2024

30th January 2021 Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Libertadores Cup, Final, Palmeiras versus Santos The winners trophy in profile PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12263863 DiaEsportivo
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
How the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores draw shapes the race for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
19 Mar 2024
Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann celebrates with teammates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Lazio at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on December 13, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Atlético Madrid or Juventus set to book place in Mundial de Clubes 25™ as qualifying race continues
11 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
FIFA launches online tool to track race to Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
28 Feb 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments & Events
Race for Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ qualification heats up around the globe
28 Feb 2024
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 25: FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for photo with the Brazil team during the award ceremony after the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Final match between Brazil and Italy at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 25, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President thanks FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ hosts as Brazil make history
25 Feb 2024
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 11: Ozu Moreira of Japan poses for a photo during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 portrait shoot on February 10, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Unites the World
Ozu Moreira: “Football brings many countries closer together"
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 28: A silhouette is seen of Philipp Borer of Switzerland as he warms up prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Semi Final match between Football Union Of Russia and Switzerland at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai
Squad lists confirmed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
2023 edition of the Global Transfer Report
Legal
Club spending on international transfer fees reaches all-time record in 2023
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: The FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy is displayed prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women's World Cup™
FIFA to visit FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ bidding member associations
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 19: Marta of Brazil poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session on July 19, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
Marta: “I've got a dream"
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 15: FIFA Legend Cafu accepts The FIFA Fair Play Award on behalf of the Brazil senior mens national-team players during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 at the Eventim Apollo on January 15, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
Brazilian men's national team win FIFA Fair Play Award reaffirming ‘NO to racism’ message