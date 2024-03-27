Bhutan Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.bhutanfootball.org
Address
P.O. Box 365,
THIMPHU
Bhutan
Contact
Phone: +975-2/322 350
Email:bhufootball@yahoo.com
Fax: +975-2/321 131
Organisation
President
DASHO UGEN TSECHUP
Vice President
Pema DORJI
General Secretary
Ugyen WANGCHHUK
Treasurer
B. T. DORJI
Technical Director
Mehmet Fatih KALE
National Coach Men
KIM Taein
National Coach Women
Nicola DEMAINE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Ugyen WANGCHUK
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ugyen DORJI
Referee Coordinator
Ugyen DORJI
Futsal Coordinator
Pasang
Bhutan Ranking
Bhutan Men's Ranking
Bhutan Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
182
Belize
Belize
918.68
183
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
916.75
184
Bhutan
Bhutan
913.02
185
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
897.30
186
Samoa
Samoa
896.78
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
171
Mozambique
Mozambique
864.61
172
Iraq
Iraq
862.80
173
Bhutan
Bhutan
853.48
174
Macau
Macau
850.91
175
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
848.57
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Bhutan Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Football Development
‘It brings us closer to the rest of the world’: FIFA Series opens new horizons for national team players
27 Mar 2024
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024