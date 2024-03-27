Bhutan Football Federation

www.bhutanfootball.org

Address

P.O. Box 365,

THIMPHU

Bhutan

Contact

Phone: +975-2/322 350

Email:bhufootball@yahoo.com

Fax: +975-2/321 131

Organisation

President

DASHO UGEN TSECHUP

Vice President

Pema DORJI

General Secretary

Ugyen WANGCHHUK

Treasurer

B. T. DORJI

Technical Director

Mehmet Fatih KALE

National Coach Men

KIM Taein

National Coach Women

Nicola DEMAINE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Ugyen WANGCHUK

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ugyen DORJI

Referee Coordinator

Ugyen DORJI

Futsal Coordinator

Pasang

Bhutan Ranking

Bhutan Men's Ranking
Bhutan Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
182
Belize
Belize
Belize
918.68
183
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
916.75
184
Bhutan
Bhutan
Bhutan
913.02
185
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
897.30
186
Samoa
Samoa
Samoa
896.78

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
171
Mozambique
Mozambique
Mozambique
864.61
172
Iraq
Iraq
Iraq
862.80
173
Bhutan
Bhutan
Bhutan
853.48
174
Macau
Macau
Macau
850.91
175
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
848.57

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Bhutan Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 22: A Football Unites the World badge is seen during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 22, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
‘It brings us closer to the rest of the world’: FIFA Series opens new horizons for national team players
27 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 25: Yawanendji Christian Theodore of Central African Republic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Godame Tieri during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 25, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
25 Mar 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 22: Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla of Egypt (hidden) celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot with teammates during the FIFA Series 2024 Egypt match between Egypt and New Zealand at New Administrative Capital Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Egypt and Algeria give new bosses debut delight in FIFA Series™
22 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available
20 Mar 2024
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Excitement rises on the eve of the FIFA Series
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 21: President of Bhutan Football Federation Dasho Ugen Tsechup during the FIFA Football Summit 2023 on December 21, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Pascal Bitz/FIFA)
FIFA Forward Impact Map
FIFA helps make football number one in Bhutan
FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura pictured with Ugyen Academy Principal, Norbu Gyaltshen
Secretary General
Secretary General praises federation’s football development work in Bhutan
Football for Schools, Bhutan
Football for Schools
Football for Schools a success in Bhutan
Bhutan midfielder Pema Choden Tshering # 6 in action in an international match against Nepal
Women's Ranking
No change at the top, Bhutan on the up and up