Application Process

Criteria to apply

an overview of the design concept for branding material

a communication plan at local level for the roll-out of the campaign

details on how the project is linked to the member association’s women’s football strategy, objectives or projects (youth league, senior competitions, school league, World Cup campaigns)

Assign one person to be responsible for the implementation of the project together with FIFA

All applicants need to submit an application form, together with documents confirming that they meet the criteria, to developmentprogramme@fifa.org .

If you have any questions regarding the Women's Football Campaign programme, please do not hesitate to contact the FIFA Women's Football Division at developmentprogramme@fifa.org.