This programme falls within the scope of FIFA’s Technical Capacity-Building Programme. The goal is to support the process of getting more female coaches to occupy and retain positions at the top level. Each coach is assigned to an experienced coach (mentor) who will guide and support the mentee throughout the mentorship.
After the launch, the mentors and mentees will have online meetings, as well as meet face-to-face (the latter each lasting a maximum of five days). The initial in-person meeting, where feasible, will be hosted by the mentee. The second visit will, where possible, then be hosted by the mentor and any further meetings at a location agreed upon by both the mentor and mentee.
The new project is designed to support female coaches by enabling them to acquire new knowledge, skills and experience that they can harness in their careers.
After the first edition in 2018, the second iteration of the programme ran from May 2022 and concluded at the Home of FIFA in December 2023, which featured 20 female coaches who were mentored by some of the best coaches in women's football.
A total of 20 mentors - a list that includes coaches who have lifted the FIFA Women's World Cup™ and been crowned Olympic gold medallist - will guide 20 mentees throughout the programme. The mentor/mentee pairings are listed below.