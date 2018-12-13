FIFA’s Intermediaries in International Transfers 2018 report now available

The 2018 edition of FIFA’s Intermediaries in International Transfers report is now available. The report offers a summary of the involvement of intermediaries in all international transfers completed in FIFA‘s International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) since 1 January 2013. For the first time, the report also includes data on intermediary involvement in women’s football.

Key highlights:

Clubs from England, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Spain and France are responsible for 83.9 per cent of the global spend on commissions paid to intermediaries this year.

1,060 of the 7,457 clubs involved in international transfers since 2013 used an intermediary at least once.

Of the 16,421 international transfers completed to date in 2018, 1,205 involved intermediaries representing the engaging club, 335 involved intermediaries representing the releasing club and 2,304 involved intermediaries representing the player.

Spending on commissions paid to intermediaries increased to USD 548 million to date in 2018, and a total of USD 2.14 billion since 2013.

Over half of the total amount paid by clubs to intermediaries over the last six years came from approximately 6 per cent of transfers involving club intermediaries.

Of the 695 international transfers of female professional players completed since 1 January, 24 involved intermediaries representing the engaging club, and 167 involved intermediaries representing the player. A total of USD 79,993 was paid in commission to club intermediaries.

The report also includes data about average and median club intermediary commission, detailed information at confederation and member association level, and historical comparisons with past years.

The Intermediaries in International Transfers 2018 report is available for free download at: www.fifatms.com/data-reports/reports/.