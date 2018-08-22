Domestic Transfer Matching System activated in Bulgarian 

On 19 June 2018, the Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS) was activated for Bulgaria in its language.

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) and its 30 affiliated clubs is the first member association to use the translated version of the Domestic Transfer Matching System in its own language, in this case Bulgarian.

DTMS is the national version of FIFA’s International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) and is integrated with ITMS in an online platform, through which it provides the BFU, and its clubs throughout Bulgaria, with the ability to manage national and international transfers of male and female football players, generate transfer activity reports and have greater monitoring capacity to enhance transparency and domestic governance.