FIFA TMS reports Global Transfer Market spending up 44.2% since 2011

FIFA TMS released its Global Transfer Market (GTM) Report today showing that 2015 was another record-breaking year for international transfers. The GTM Report 2016 provides a comprehensive and transparent review of international transfer activities.

Through its International Transfer Matching System (ITMS), FIFA TMS gathers international transfer information directly from the 209 FIFA member associations and more than 6,500 professional football clubs worldwide. This allows FIFA TMS to report on first-hand data that is more complete, accurate and reliable than any other source on the market.

This year’s GTM reveals that 13,558 transfers were completed all over the world in 2015. Compared to 2014, it marks an increase of 3.1% and a new all-time high. In terms of spending on transfer fees, USD 4.18 billion was registered in 2015; a 2.6% increase on 2014, and 44.2% growth since 2011.

The GTM 2016 provides a comprehensive and transparent overview of international transfer activity, helping to further develop understanding of the market. The report is designed for football professionals, as well as for anyone interested in gaining a better understanding of the international football transfer market.

The first chapter focuses on ITMS and covers the frequently asked questions and procedures related to international transfers.

The GTM 2016 has been consolidated into 45 pages and covers the following talking points that arose in 2015:

• Figures: Data on the international transfer market since October 2010

• Repercussions: Brazil’s transfer behaviour post-2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

• Football and politics: The impact of geopolitics on worldwide transfer activities

• Shift: China’s expansion and Brazil’s decline in the transfer market

• Minors: Explanation of trends and figures

• Transfer strategies: Their impact on the world’s youngest players and the visible effects of international tournaments on player transfers