The winter 2018 edition of FIFA’s Big 5 Transfer Window Analysis is now available. The report is a summary of activity in the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) by clubs from England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain (“the Big 5”) during this year’s winter registration period.

Key statistics on global transfer activity from 1 January to 31 January:

95 of the 211 FIFA member associations had their registration period open during this period

3,317 international transfers were completed around the world with global spending on transfer fees reaching USD 1.28 billion

The Big 5 clubs completed 530 incoming international transfers combined. Almost half of the global spending came from transfers occurring within the Big 5

Spending on transfer fees by Big 5 clubs shot up to USD 979.1 million, a 70.6% increase compared to the same period last year

England was the world‘s biggest spender in January (USD 482.8 million), and the most active in terms of transfer volume among the Big 5

Spanish clubs spent USD 361.3 million, more than the past seven winter registration periods combined

Compared to the same period last year, club spending on transfer fees decreased in Germany, France and Italy

The report also includes detailed information at association level including transfer types, origin and destination of transfers, nationality and age of the players involved, and historical comparisons with past winter registration periods.

The FIFA Global Transfer Market Report is now available for free download HERE.