FIFA Global Transfer Market Report: a new dimension in transfer spending after USD 6.37 billion spent in 2017

The new edition of FIFA’s Global Transfer Market Report offers an overview of global international transfer activity at professional football clubs around the world throughout 2017.
Last year saw more record-breaking football transfer statistics:
Spending reached a new high of USD 6.37 billion, 32.7 per cent more than in 2016
A new record was set with 15,624 international transfers, 6.8 per cent more than in 2016, involving 13,415 players of 181 different nationalities
15.8 per cent of transfers involved fees, with the remaining 84.2 per cent free of fees
Most of the increase in global spending is accounted for by the few at the top: about two thirds (67.4 per cent) of the USD 6.37 billion spent came from only 50 clubs from 13 member associations.
The new FIFA Global Transfer Market Report also offers insights into:
Geographical club involvement in international transfers
A case study on three fast-growing markets: Japan, Czech Republic and Hungary
An analysis of the transfers of South American players around the world
Movement of minor players
The data published in the FIFA Global Transfer Market Report is extracted from the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) used by all 211 FIFA member associations around the globe and over 7,000 professional football clubs for the international transfer of professional football players.
The FIFA Global Transfer Market Report is now available for free download HERE