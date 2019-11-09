The Week in Quotes

"I’d say if I was looking back at two things that I learned in the summer: one was that, without doubt, they were the best 52 days of my career. Living, breathing World Cup football at the top level against the best coaches and the best teams, it was a phenomenal experience." England manager Phil Neville reflects on the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 in an exclusive interview with FIFA.com

"The more we respect women, the better we are as human beings." Kristine Lilly speaks in an interview with the Mumbai Mirror while attending the Official Emblem launch for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020

Bheem Goyal, an avid Seattle Sounders fan who was diagnosed with leukaemia and spent a day with the team thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation earlier in the season, writes to his hero, goalkeeper Stefan Frei

"This new deal is enormous, because as a female footballer it's what we've always dreamed of. We've always wanted to be treated equal, we've wanted to be able to step out on that pitch with equal opportunity and have the equal facilities that the men have been exposed to. So as a player, the new [collective bargaining agreement] shows signs of respect. Now we're going to be completely included and also have opportunities. I think having these facilities that the men have been exposed to is now going to set us up for success." Elise Kellond-Knight on the Football Federation Australia's (FFA) ground-breaking deal that closes the pay gap between the men's and women's national teams

"Honestly, sometimes practice was way harder than any of the games because of the competitiveness. That's what made us so successful." Rose Lavelle reflects on the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™ in an interview in The Telegraph

''I try and sometimes (wind up) the other keepers in training, telling them to catch it. But as I found tonight, sometimes you do have to take two touches.'' Manchester City defender Kyle Walker reacts after having been forced to play a few minutes as a goalkeeper at the end of his side's 1-1 draw with Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League

“We’ve come from paying to play. I had to pay for my kit to play on a Sunday and things like that. It definitely makes you appreciate things more and you see things from a different perspective.” Lucy Bronze speaks with The Guardian ahead of England's friendly against Germany at Wembley

"I think she would thrive (in the NFL) because of her competitive nature and her desire to prove that she can do this." Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen tells CNN Sport that he thinks Carli Lloyd could be a kicker in the NFL

"It’s inexplicable. It’s something else. Every game is packed out. Wherever we go we have enormous support. We all know Flamengo’s history, that they have the biggest fan base, that they are really passionate, but you have to feel it, to be on the pitch to truly understand. It’s extraordinary, beyond anything I imagined. It’s overwhelmed me." Gabigol talks about Flamengo fans' support of him in an exclusive interview with FIFA.com