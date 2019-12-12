Fans' Favourites

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This week, our FIFA Fan Movement members celebrate the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™ and two footballers in Spain showing that age is just a number.

Joaquin's first hat-trick

In 20 years of playing professional football, Real Betis winger Joaquin has represented Spain at two FIFA World Cups and won the Copa del Rey twice. Never in his decorated career, however, had he netted a hat-trick – until last weekend, as Deanthebard spotted. At 38 years at 140 days old, Joaquin became the oldest player to ever score three in a single La Liga match as Betis topped Athletic Bilbao 3-2. The player whose record he broke? None other than Alfredo Di Stefano.

Fati flourishes in Champions League

A few days after Joaquin's ageless feat, Barcelona wunderkind Ansu Fati made headlines on the opposite end of the spectrum. Rolangomes_19 pointed to the Spain youth international's match-winning strike against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, which made him the youngest goalscorer in the history of the competition at 17 years and 40 days old.

France 2019: Plenty to talk about

The FIFA Women's World Cup had the world buzzing this past summer as the USA hoisted the trophy a second consecutive time. To underscore France 2019's lasting impact, Joerdeli shared this year-end list from Twitter, which ranks the top five hashtags used for international sports competitions in 2019. #FIFAWWC joins #UCL and #CopaAmerica in claiming three of the top places for football.

USWNT keep winning

On the subject of France 2019, it should come as no surprise that the reigning world champions continue to make headlines back home. “We’re in a movement, not a moment,” Megan Rapinoe told TIME, which named the USWNT its athletes of the year for their performances both on and off the pitch. Enjoy this iconic magazine cover, presented by Hannmaring.

"¡Vamos Papa!"