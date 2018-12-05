EDF announced as National Supporter of FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019

FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) have announced the signing of EDF – a global leader in low-carbon energies – as a National Supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™, taking place in nine Host Cities all over France next summer, from 7 June to 7 July.

Already involved in the promotion of women’s football, EDF is strengthening its commitment by supporting the biggest single-sport women’s event in the world. The group becomes the fifth National Supporter for the 2019 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, a festival of football and showcase for the rapid global evolution of women’s sports.

Noel Le Graet, President of the LOC and the French Football Association (FFF), said: “A partner of the French Football Association for many years, EDF has joined us today to support the organisation of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019. With the draw just days away, this is an excellent piece of news, and we would like to welcome EDF on board as our fifth National Supporter. The world-renowned French group is reinforcing its firm commitment to women’s football through its participation in this major tournament.”

Philippe Le Floc’h, FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “We are excited to announce another significant signing for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Our strong line-up of National Supporters clearly confirms the growing interest for women’s football. As part of our recently launched Women’s Football Strategy, FIFA is striving to broaden the exposure of women’s football and grow its commercial potential. Working together with high-profile companies such as EDF will definitely help us to achieve these goals.”

Julien Villeret, Communications Director of the EDF Group, said: ‘’We are very proud to be one of FIFA’s National Supporters for this event and to contribute to the promotion of women’s football. This partnership is in line with our existing commitment to football and reflects the values dear to the EDF Group: team spirit, inclusion and diversity. This competition will create opportunities to come together and share a passion for football. It is an exciting opportunity for EDF to be involved in such a global sporting event.’’