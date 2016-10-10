FIFA opens tender process for UK media rights of FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™

FIFA has opened an invitation to tender (“ITT”) for the United Kingdom (UK) media rights of the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™. These media rights will cover TV, IPTV, internet, mobile and radio transmissions for the next edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to be held in France in 2019.

This tender will help FIFA select the media company that is best placed to operationally secure the required transmission commitments and to achieve FIFA’s objectives of reaching the widest possible audience and providing the best-quality viewing experience for fans. Through the sale of media rights for its flagship tournaments, FIFA generates vital income to fulfill its mission of global football governance and football development.