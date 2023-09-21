Moments – Official Film of record-breaking FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ releases on FIFA+

Film showcases growth of, and passion for, women’s football worldwide, providing an intimate look at the journey, dedication and triumphs that have propelled the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to new heights

Moments offers an immersive review of the 2023 edition of the tournament, capturing the personal journeys of the players competing for glory

Documentary is available on FIFA+ across mobile, desktop and smart TVs, as well as five new FAST channel platforms, making it a must-watch for global fans of the female game

The much-anticipated release of the Official Film of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – Moments – has today gone live on FIFA+, charting the excitement, energy and action of the biggest-ever event in women’s sport. An immersive review of the record-breaking tournament, Moments celebrates the unforgettable highlights that defined the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ on and off the pitch, capturing the personal journeys of the players as they competed for the ultimate prize.

From Colombia’s dramatic last-minute victory over Germany in Sydney/Gadigal to Sarina Bolden’s historic strike, which represented the Filipinas‘ first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ goal, and from the Matildas capturing the hearts of an entire nation to Spain’s final victory over the Lionesses – the entire journey is brought to life in Moments. “The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 was a momentous event for women’s football, and Moments beautifully encapsulates the spirit, talent and passion that made this tournament unforgettable. We’re thrilled to make this film accessible to fans all around the world through FIFA+, ensuring that the legacy of the tournament lives on,” said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.