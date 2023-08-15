FIFA announces live performance of Official Walkout Anthem “Bring It On" at FIFA Fan Festival™ in Sydney/Gadigal

Tones and I, BIA, and Diarra Syllaz will take to the stage during half-time of the semi-final match between Spain and Sweden at the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Sydney/Gadigal tonight

The anthem, used in all 64 matches, embodies empowerment and unity in women’s football, and is produced by RedOne

Tones and I to also play the tournament’s Closing Ceremony at the Final in Stadium Australia on August 20

FIFA is thrilled to announce that the Official Walkout Anthem of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, "Bring it On", performed by Tones and I, BIA, and Diarra Syllaz, will be brought to life on stage during the highly anticipated semi-final clash between Sweden and Spain at the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Sydney/Gadigal tonight. This live performance is set to take place during half-time (approximately 6.45pm local time), capturing the passion of fans in attendance and worldwide. The anthem, used as the walkout song for all 64 matches, encapsulates the fearless spirit of women's football, championing empowerment and togetherness. The collaboration between renowned producer RedOne and the talents of Tones and I, BIA, and Diarra Syllaz has resonated powerfully throughout the tournament, building excitement in the stands ahead of kick-off. "Bring it On" has become an iconic backdrop to the drama, excitement, and ecstasy of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

The FIFA Fan Festival™, an unprecedented celebration of sport and culture, has drawn well over 500,000 enthusiastic fans across various locations in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. As a first-time initiative for the FIFA Women's World Cup™, the festival has provided a vibrant destination for fans to enjoy the best in football, music, entertainment, local culture, food, and games. Fans attending Sunday’s Final at Stadium Australia in Sydney/Wangal will also have the opportunity to experience the talent of Tones and I, with the Australian singer-songwriter set to perform at the tournament’s showpiece match.