FIFA Women’s World Cup™ hospitality packages: “Above and Beyond” from USD 170

Fans from 25 countries have already secured hospitality packages

Exclusive offers via FIFA.com/Hospitality include tickets, food and drinks

Packages range from luxurious to casual experiences and are still available for all 64 matches

With four months to go until a historic FIFA Women’s World Cup™, fans from 25 countries wishing to go “Above and Beyond” in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand have already secured their ticket-inclusive hospitality packages. Offers start at USD 170 (AUD 250, 275 NZD) and include a match ticket, food and drinks, with packages still available for all 64 matches of the first-ever 32-team edition of the tournament. FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “Delivering a diverse and successful commercial programme is one of FIFA’s key strategic objectives – by offering fans a variety of options to enjoy the game and by reinvesting the revenue into women’s football, we will ensure that the game achieves new heights later this year. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in July and August, and the event’s hospitality programme will cater for those fans and companies that are interested in an exclusive and wider entertaining experience”.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ | Hospitality 00:50

The Official Hospitality Programme – delivered by MATCH Hospitality – includes three distinct products: the elegant and elevated experience of MATCH Private Suite, the social and relaxed MATCH Club, and the simple, convenient MATCH Place – plus a number of series (bundled products) that enable you to follow your favourite team, to stake out your “home ground” stadium, or to guarantee that you will be there to witness the exciting culmination of the tournament. To encourage families to attend matches and in line with the general ticketing policy, there are also discounted packages for children under the age of 16 in both MATCH Club and MATCH Place. Whether you are a corporate client wishing to host your business partners and staff or a passionate women’s football fan looking to enhance your trip and make it a once-in-a-lifetime experience, all offers are available on FIFA.com/Hospitality or through officially appointed MATCH Hospitality sales agents. Hospitality areas will be open to guests before the match, at half-time and after the final whistle.