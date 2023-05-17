FIFA unveils vibrant volunteer uniform for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

Official adidas volunteer uniform revealed for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
Uniform selection caters to all climate variables across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand
Unisex design for volunteers of all ages, sizes and physical abilities
FIFA today unveiled the official uniform that will be worn by almost 5,000 volunteers at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™. The adidas uniform incorporates the same bold colours which feature across FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ branding and is used widely across tournament graphics. The vibrant hues in the volunteer unform will create a consistent look and feel across all aspects of the event, including at stadiums, training sites and other tournament locations. It is envisaged that the uniform will create a sense of pride and belonging among the volunteers, who will be central to bringing the world’s biggest ever standalone sporting event for women to life in July and August. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Chief Executive Officer, Dave Beeche, said: “We believe our nine Host Cities and 10 stadia will come alive by the presence of close to 5,000 volunteers wearing the vibrant colours of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and those that have seen it, have given it the thumbs up. “Volunteers are the lifeblood of any major sporting event and their upcoming contribution to the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be immeasurable. Adidas have been FIFA’s partner since 1970 and once again they will supply volunteers with a uniform that they will be proud to wear, and that can also do the job of keeping them comfortable in all conditions.”
The items are designed to suit all genders and ages, and to be easily recognisable and functional. Reflecting FIFA’s focus on inclusivity all items are unisex in design. There are 13 different items that make up the volunteer ‘kit’ by adidas, including shoes, a puffer jacket or vest, rain jacket, beanie, hoodie and backpack. The items are designed to mix and match and will protect against the elements for those working outdoors. The uniform needed to take into consideration the climate differences between the two countries in and July and August. While it could be snowing in the South Island of Aotearoa New Zealand, in cities such as Brisbane/Meaanjin and Perth/Boorloo, the temperature is likely to be much warmer.
“We’ve come up with a volunteer uniform that not only looks great, but is practical and functional, and will enable volunteers to fulfil their vital roles at the tournament,” Beeche added. Many of the items in the volunteer uniform, including jackets, vests, tees, parkas, and caps, are made from 100 per cent recycled materials. Volunteers will start receiving their uniforms in July, or earlier if their roles are outside tournament time.