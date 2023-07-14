FIFA unveils Technical Study Group for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™

Technical Study Group to be led by Jill Ellis, back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cup™ winning coach

Team of experts to share deep insights of all 64 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ matches

Group is responsible for the FIFA awards, with selection based on technical expert observations and football data analytics

FIFA today unveiled the Technical Study Group (TSG) that will provide cutting-edge analysis of all FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ matches, while increasing and developing understanding of the game across the world. The 12-strong team features members from all six confederations.

Led by Jill Ellis, who twice guided the USA to FIFA Women’s World Cup™ glory, the TSG consists of Nadine Angerer (Germany), Chan Yuen Ting (Hong Kong, China), Gemma Grainger (England), Anja Mittag (Germany), Aline Pellegrino (Brazil), Anna Signeul (Sweden), Clémentine Touré (Côte d’Ivoire), Mónica Vergara Rubio (Mexico), Kirsty Yallop (Aotearoa New Zealand), Belinda Wilson (Australia) and Pascal Zuberbühler (Switzerland).

During the event, FIFA will share the most modern metrics and performance data in the tournament’s history with the worldwide TV and online audience, as well as with the participating teams and their players. The TSG will be supported by 52 football analysts, two data analysts, data scientists and data engineers apiece and three performance analysts, all under the leadership of Harry Lowe (Team Lead – Football Performance Analysis) and Tom Gardner (Lead of Football Performance Insights).

FIFA’s TSG will carry out technical, tactical and physical analysis during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, with the findings to be published on the FIFA Training Centre and other FIFA platforms. Besides analysing the on-field action, the TSG will study trends and benchmarks for the future of the women’s game and their impact on coach education and talent development. A multi-page report containing match statistics relating to the in- and out-of-possession phases on both team and individual levels will be supplied after every game.

FIFA awards

The FIFA TSG will also be responsible for selecting the players for the FIFA awards, which include the adidas Golden, Silver and Bronze Ball prizes; the adidas Golden, Silver and Bronze Boot awards; the adidas Golden Glove; the FIFA Young Player Award; and the FIFA Fair Play Trophy.

“The game is constantly evolving. The role of the TSG is obviously to analyse individual players and teams, and to provide information and knowledge – not only for the competing teams, but also for the general public,” said Ellis. “It’s a lens looking specifically at women’s football. How is it evolving? What are the trends moving forward? What are the important elements of the game? The statistical analysis allows teams to go beyond what they see with their eyes alone, but also supports that with metrics and numbers to help analyse opponents and obviously themselves as a team.”

The TSG line-up:

Jill Ellis: the Anglo-American coach twice led the USA to the FIFA Women’s World Cup crown and is currently President of the San Diego Wave.

Nadine Angerer: theformer goalkeeper helped Germany to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2007 title and now serves as player-goalkeeping coach at the Portland Thorns.

Chan Yuen Ting: the ex-player – who hails from Hong Kong, China – is currently head coach of Jiangsu Ladies and was named AFC Women’s Coach of the Year 2016.

Gemma Grainger: a former player, England-born Grainger is head coach of the Wales women’s senior national team.

Anja Mittag: an ex-Germany international, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2007 winner now coaches women’s senior and youth teams at RB Leipzig.

Aline Pellegrino: a silver medallist at the 2004 Olympics with Brazil, she is currently a competition’s manager at the Brazilian Football Association.

Anna Signeul: the vastly experienced Swedish coach has led the women’s senior national teams of Scotland (2005-2017) and Finland (2017-2022).

Clémentine Touré: the former Côte d’Ivoire international now serves as Les Éléphantes’ head coach.

Mónica Vergara Rubio: the now-retired Mexico defender spent a spell in charge of her national team.

Kirsty Yallop: the former midfielder, who represented New Zealand, retired from international football in 2017.

Belinda Wilson: the Australian is currently Senior Technical Development Manager in the FIFA Women’s Football Development Department.

Pascal Zuberbühler: capped 51 times by Switzerland, he is currently FIFA’s Senior Football Expert.