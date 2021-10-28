FIFA awards key media rights to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in the Netherlands

FIFA has awarded free-to-air media rights to key matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ to public service broadcaster NOS in the Netherlands. NOS will show twenty-five matches of the tournament, including the opening match, any Dutch national team matches and the key matches of the knock-out stage on its leading NPO channels. NOS has previously achieved extremely high audiences for women’s football, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™, the final of which was followed by around 5.5 million viewers (with 88% audience market share). FIFA will make an announcement for the remaining rights in due course. FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer, Kay Madati, said, “NOS is a very experienced broadcaster of women’s football, having broadcast international women's football tournaments in the Netherlands since 2009. We are pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with NOS to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and look forward to working with NOS to continue helping to showcase women’s football and bring matches to as many Dutch football fans as possible.” The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and will take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023. Following the amazing success of the 2019 event, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 32 teams (previously 24) following the decision by FIFA to expand the tournament to accelerate the growth of the women’s game. Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward Football Development Programme.