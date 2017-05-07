Qatar Airways announced as Official Partner and Official Airline of FIFA until 2022

Qatar Airways was announced today as an Official Partner and the Official Airline of FIFA as part of a sponsorship package lasting until 2022. Upcoming events sponsored by Qatar Airways will include the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, the FIFA Club World Cup, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™ and the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™.

As an Official Partner of FIFA, Qatar Airways will have extensive marketing and branding rights at the next two FIFA World Cups, with an expected audience reach of more than two billion people per tournament. It will also have visibility at competitions such as the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the FIFA Interactive World Cup, the world’s largest online gaming tournament.

The partnership represents one of the biggest sporting sponsorships in the world and the largest in the history of Qatar Airways. Today’s announcement builds on Qatar Airways’ sponsorship strategy with major sporting clubs and events around the globe, which includes partnerships with FC Barcelona and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli FC, as well as with Formula E races in Paris and New York, and the UCI Road World Championships, most recently held in Doha, Qatar.

Speaking about the new partnership, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “FIFA is delighted to partner with the world’s fastest-growing airline, Qatar Airways. Known for introducing industry firsts, Qatar Airways is an ideal partner for FIFA as we prepare for the first-ever World Cup in the Gulf region, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. We look forward to working hand in hand with Qatar Airways to promote FIFA competitions and football around the world.“