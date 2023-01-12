Nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2022 revealed

Shortlists for players’, goalkeepers’, coaches’, fans’ and best goal prizes announced

Public voting via FIFA+ . Votes can be cast until 3 February 2023

Two expert panels selected the candidates for the players’, goalkeepers’ and coaches’ categories.

FIFA has revealed the candidates shortlisted for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2022.

The nominees are listed below in alphabetical order:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Debinha (Brazil / North Carolina Courage)

Jessie Fleming (Canada / Chelsea FC Women)

Ada Hegerberg (Norway / Olympique Lyonnais)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)

Beth Mead (England / Arsenal WFC)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

Alex Morgan (USA / Orlando Pride / San Diego Wave)

Lena Oberdorf (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)

Alexandra Popp (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)

Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Keira Walsh (England / Manchester City WFC / FC Barcelona)

Leah Williamson (England / Arsenal WFC)

The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

Julián Álvarez (Argentina / River Plate / Manchester City FC)

Jude Bellingham (England / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

Erling Haaland (Norway / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund / Manchester City FC)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München / FC Barcelona)

Sadio Mané (Senegal / Liverpool FC / FC Bayern München)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modrić (Croatia / Real Madrid CF)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)

Vinícius Junior (Brazil / Real Madrid CF)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Sonia Bompastor (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

Bev Priestman (England / Canadian National Team)

Pia Sundhage (Sweden / Brazilian National Team)

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Germany / German National Team)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / English National Team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy / Real Madrid CF)

Didier Deschamps (France / French National Team)

Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)

Walid Regragui (Morocco / Wydad AC / Moroccan National Team)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina / Argentinian National Team)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper:

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)

Mary Earps (England / Manchester United WFC)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Olympique Lyonnais)

Merle Frohms (Germany / Eintracht Frankfurt / VfL Wolfsburg)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

Sandra Paños García-Villamil (Spain / FC Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Álisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)

Ederson (Brazil / Manchester City FC)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina / Aston Villa FC)

The FIFA Puskás Award:

The Best FIFA Fan Award:

Abdullah Alsulmi (Saudi Arabia): Abdullah journeyed by foot from his hometown of Jeddah to Qatar, hiking across the Saudi Arabian desert, to support his national team at the FIFA World Cup.

Argentinian National Team fans (Argentina): Argentina fans travelled to Qatar in impressive numbers to provide incredible support for their team's ultimately victorious FIFA World Cup campaign, and millions of fans then welcomed their heroes home to Buenos Aires and across the country.

Japanese National Team fans (Japan): Japan fans earned worldwide recognition for their tradition of staying behind to help clean the stadium after World Cup games.

Two expert panels – one for women’s football and one for men’s football – selected the candidates for the players’, goalkeepers’ and coaches’ categories.

Voting open now!

Public voting is open on FIFA+ and will run until 23:59 CET on 3 February 2023.

FIFA will announce the three finalists in each of the seven categories listed above in early February 2023.

The full voting and award process is detailed in the Rules of Allocation.

To keep up with the latest news about The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022, check out FIFA+ FIFA’s accounts on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.