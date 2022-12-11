Introducing ‘Al Hilm’, The Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Finals

Introducing Al Hilm – unveiled today by adidas as the Official Match Ball for the semi-finals and final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Al Hilm, which translates as “The Dream” in Arabic, follows on from the Official Match Ball of the group stages, Al Rihla, or “The Journey”. Utilizing the latest technological advances in ball design, Al Hilm includes the same unprecedented adidas ‘Connected Ball’ technology as Al Rihla, which has proven invaluable in helping match officials making faster and more accurate decisions during this World Cup. Combined with player position data, the innovation offers Video Match Officials instant data, to help optimize decision making for a seamless fan experience. By combining the ball data captured by IMU sensors within the ball and applying artificial intelligence, the new technology supports the semi-automated offside system, especially by providing the exact moment the ball is played in tight offside situations. Johannes Holzmüller, Director of Football Technology & Innovation at FIFA, said: “With the development of the connected ball technology, adidas made it possible that an additional important layer of information is available to the video match officials. The data from the ball unlocks new insights for storytelling around the unique moments on the pitch at this World Cup.” The ball was also designed with the environment at its heart - all components have been carefully considered, and Al Hilm is the first FIFA World Cup™ semi-finals and final ball made using only water-based inks and glues. The design, meanwhile, is set on a textured gold base colour which features a subtle triangular pattern, drawing inspiration from the sparkling deserts of the region that surround the city of Doha, the colour of the FIFA World Cup™ trophy, and the pattern of the Qatar flag. “Al Hilm represents a beacon of light on the power of sport and football to bring the world together. Millions will tune in from almost every country around the globe, united by their passion for the game. We wish all teams involved in the final stages of the tournament the best of luck as they compete on the largest stage that football has to offer” said Nick Craggs, General Manager – Football, adidas.