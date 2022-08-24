FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola resumes

Following a send-off event at the Home of FIFA in Switzerland, the trophy resumed its globetrotting journey in Seoul, Korea Republic

Ahead of Qatar 2022™, for the first time ever, the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will visit all 32 nations that have qualified for the tournament

Simultaneously, FIFA is launching its Spotlight: Your Dreams global campaign with legends and creators, including social media sensation Noah Beck

The second and final leg of this year’s FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off today in Seoul, Korea Republic, following a send-off event at the Home of FIFA in Zurich starring 2002 FIFA World Cup™ winner Gilberto Silva. The spellbinding journey – which, for the first time, is offering all 32 qualified nations the chance to see football’s biggest prize up close – will finish in Doha, Qatar just a few days before the greatest show on Earth gets under way on 20 November 2022. Thanks to Coca-Cola, FIFA’s longest-standing partner, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola has been bringing the most iconic trophy in the world to fans globally since 2006. In total, the 2022 edition will stop in 51 countries and territories, taking Coca-Cola and FIFA one step closer to the goal of the trophy visiting each of FIFA’s 211 member associations by 2030.

Colin Smith, FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer – World Cup, said: “The first phase of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola was a fantastic success, engaging the broader public through the magic of the largest football festival on Earth.”

“By, for the first time, visiting all the nations that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup, the momentum of the Trophy Tour will continue to build, giving fans of all ages a taste of the excitement to come – and we hope they will join us in Qatar later this year for the ultimate celebration of the beautiful game.”