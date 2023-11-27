Road to the Cup: turning FIFA World Cup dreams into reality in Texas

More than 1,000 boys and girls from Houston, Texas, took part in the Road to the Cup tournament

The finals for each age group were played out at the Aramco Arena, a specially constructed 7v7 pitch within the FIFA Fan Festival™

The project will form part of the legacy of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and give football a lasting boost in the Houston area

Whether it begins in a local park, on a training pitch or at a youth tournament, the road to the FIFA World Cup™ (or the FIFA Women’s World Cup™) is paved with dreams. Chasing that goal over the last few months has taken a group of hundreds of youngsters from the Houston area all the way to the big stage and the centre of the FIFA Fan Festival™.

Sunday 21 June marked the conclusion of the Road to the Cup tournament, as a competition that started back in March with qualifiers held across the region reached its climax at the Aramco Arena, a 7v7 pitch built specially for the FIFA Fan Festival. It was here, surrounded by supporters and immersed in the carnival atmosphere that comes with the FIFA World Cup 2026™, that the titles would finally be awarded.

The tournament, which attracted a total of 125 teams from across greater Houston and South Texas, was conceived as a series of 7v7 competitions for boys and girls from U-11 level to the U-18/U-19 age group. The preliminary rounds were contested at a variety of sports venues across the region, with the best sides earning a place at the Aramco Arena for the finale.

For Charles Rotramel, Chairman of the Grow the Game sub-committee of Houston’s Host Committee, the idea behind the initiative was a simple one.

“I wanted to make sure that the youth soccer community in Houston felt connected with the World Cup. These children are soccer players themselves,” he says. “They know what it means to take part in a tournament. Giving them the opportunity to play a final at the FIFA Fan Festival will create memories they’ll never forget.”

Road to the Cup Previous 01 / 09 A goalkeeper makes a crucial save during a Road to the Cup championship match. 02 / 09 Young players compete on the Road to the Cup pitch at the FIFA Fan Festival™. 03 / 09 Players battle for possession during a Road to the Cup final. 04 / 09 A Road to the Cup champion team celebrates on the winners’ stage. 05 / 09 Road to the Cup winners pose with the trophy after the final. 06 / 09 Players celebrate after winning a Road to the Cup championship match. 07 / 09 Fast-paced action during a Road to the Cup final at the FIFA Fan Festival™. 08 / 09 A player drives forward during a Road to the Cup championship game. 09 / 09 A goalkeeper makes a diving save in a Road to the Cup final. Next

A carefully chosen format

“You don’t see 7v7 very often at youth level in Texas,” Rotramel explains. “This form of the game is fast, furious and a heck of a lot of fun, which was exactly why we wanted to use it for this competition.”

For many of those taking part, the surroundings alone provided a special experience. Instead of playing on the club pitches they were used to, they were thrust into the very heart of the FIFA Fan Festival – and straight into the biggest sporting event on the planet.

As Cedar Stars’ Marcus Kars put it, “This is a massive event. It’s bringing people together from completely different backgrounds. It’s cool to see everyone coming into contact with one another”.

His teammate, Alejandro Gomez, was also enjoying the atmosphere. “There are so many people and so many different cultures here,” the striker observed. “It makes the whole thing really special.”

Another unique feature of the event was that players didn’t take to the artificial turf in their usual club colours. Instead, thanks to the tournament sponsors, every team was presented with commemorative shirts specially designed for the occasion, regardless of how they performed. They served as a special souvenir of their personal World Cup experience.

A legacy for the next generation

As far as the organisers were concerned, Road to the Cup was always about more than a simple football tournament. From the outset, they were focused on ensuring that the FIFA World Cup 2026 made a permanent mark on Houston’s sporting landscape.

As Chris Canetti, President of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Host Committee, made clear at the very start of the project, “Road to the Cup is more than a competition. We want to give young players, boys and girls, experiences that they’ll carry with them for the rest of their lives”.

The idea seemed to go down well, with more than 1,000 young players competing at some point during the course of the tournament. Moreover, a large number of the teams involved came from disadvantaged neighbourhoods, and they were given exactly the same opportunity to be part of the World Cup as their competitors from more affluent districts.

This is just the start

As Rotramel points out, “We are already looking at ways of turning this event into a tradition. Maybe we can make it part of a permanent legacy for the World Cup”.

Given the local conditions, that aim seems eminently realistic. Around 75,000 children and young adults play organised football in Houston, distributed among over 100 clubs, so it was no wonder there was huge interest in the tournament. A total of 125 sides entered the preliminary rounds, before the best of them advanced to the finals at the FIFA Fan Festival.

At the weekend, as the last medals were presented, Rotramel was struck by one thing: the excitement on the children’s faces.

“You can see immediately how proud they are to be playing here,” he says. “The Fan Festival has already made a name for itself within the soccer community. A lot of people come here, but only a handful of them are actually allowed to play on this pitch. That was what Road to the Cup was all about.”