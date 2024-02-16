FIFA World Cup 26™ Logistics Service Provider (LSP) – Request for Proposal

The FIFA World Cup 26™ in Canada, Mexico and USA will see the world’s best players compete for the greatest prize in men’s football.

FIFA is seeking an experienced Event Logistics Service Provider (LSP) to offer comprehensive logistics services tailored specifically for event planning and execution.

The provider plays a vital role in ensuring the smooth planning, coordination, transportation, storage and distribution of event-related materials and equipment.

FIFA requires the LSP to provide warehousing, warehouse operations, distribution, venue operations, participating team operations, Master Delivery Schedule operations, freight forwarding, customs clearance services and the overall management of these services associated with the logistics operation at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and FIFA World Cup 26™.