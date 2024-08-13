FIFA World Cup 26™ & FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ - Parking and Permitting Management System (PPMS) Supplier Request for Information (RFI)

The FIFA World Cup 26™ (FWC26) will be a ground-breaking edition of sport’s greatest event, taking place across three countries for the very first time with Canada, Mexico and USA set to host a record 48 teams. With 16 Host Cities, the tournament will feature an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the world through football from 11 June to 19 July 2026. The new expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™ (FCWC 2025) will also take place across the USA from 15 June to 13 July 2025. Can you help deliver these two landmark events? FIFA World Cup 26™ (FWC26, Inc.) is looking for information from leading providers in the transport industry with large-scale event expertise to help deliver a turn-key parking and permitting system for these two game-changing tournaments. FWC26, Inc. Transport and Arrivals and Departures Team is on a mission to gather insights into Parking and Permitting Management System (PPMS) suppliers' capabilities, geographic reach, and pricing models from organisations that want to help FIFA make history in 2025 and 2026. Please see below for additional information. This RFI is essential for evaluating market capabilities, specifically for managing large-scale events such as the FCWC 2025 and the FWC26 tournaments. Your submissions will help FWC26, Inc. identify potential partners who can help execute the transport strategy for the upcoming North American football tournaments. It is important for you to know that if you aren't successful in moving onto the next phase, we will retain your information for subsequent procurement processes and opportunities. For more details on the two tournaments, please visit FCWC 2025 here and FWC26 here. To submit your organization’s interest, please email TPTprocure@fwc2026.org and indicate in the subject line: PPMS: Interested in providing information. Additional information: